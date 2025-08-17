A Simple DIY Outdoor Storage Rack That'll Keep Your Firewood Dry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing quite like the warmth and crackle of a fire on a cool night — from the peaceful, primal act of lighting those first sticks to watching the flames dance above glowing embers. If the logs are damp, however, the fun can quickly turn to frustration when, even after trying to light your fire with a couple of DIY pinecone fire starters, all you can coax from the logs is smoke.

Glancing over at that woodpile you've created in a corner of the yard — neatly stacked and looking great — you notice that heavy rain has left it too wet for use. Lesson learned. While you might consider stacking it close to the house, that's never a good idea because that woodpile can attract brown recluse spiders to your yard along with mice and other critters — meaning you definitely don't want any of that near the house. That said, a better option for storing your firewood a safe distance from the house is to build a DIY outdoor storage rack. This will help keep logs off the ground, as well as shield them from the elements.

The basic structure of this wood storage rack is a fire pit ring, which you may already be using for your fire when the weather cooperates. For this specific repurposing project, though, you'll want to look for a sturdy, metal fire pit ring. For example, the Toolterritary 48-inch outdoor fire ring is a great choice (other sizes are available, too). Other supplies required include some scrap wood, wood screws, and some weather-resistant spray paint in any color you choose.