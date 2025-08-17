A Simple DIY Outdoor Storage Rack That'll Keep Your Firewood Dry
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing quite like the warmth and crackle of a fire on a cool night — from the peaceful, primal act of lighting those first sticks to watching the flames dance above glowing embers. If the logs are damp, however, the fun can quickly turn to frustration when, even after trying to light your fire with a couple of DIY pinecone fire starters, all you can coax from the logs is smoke.
Glancing over at that woodpile you've created in a corner of the yard — neatly stacked and looking great — you notice that heavy rain has left it too wet for use. Lesson learned. While you might consider stacking it close to the house, that's never a good idea because that woodpile can attract brown recluse spiders to your yard along with mice and other critters — meaning you definitely don't want any of that near the house. That said, a better option for storing your firewood a safe distance from the house is to build a DIY outdoor storage rack. This will help keep logs off the ground, as well as shield them from the elements.
The basic structure of this wood storage rack is a fire pit ring, which you may already be using for your fire when the weather cooperates. For this specific repurposing project, though, you'll want to look for a sturdy, metal fire pit ring. For example, the Toolterritary 48-inch outdoor fire ring is a great choice (other sizes are available, too). Other supplies required include some scrap wood, wood screws, and some weather-resistant spray paint in any color you choose.
How to make a DIY firewood storage rack
Before building your firewood storage rack, you'll want to give it a few coats of rust-resistant spray paint, such as Krylon's all-in-one paint, to help protect it from the elements. Make sure you paint the ring on a tarp, outdoors, and on a non-windy day to avoid getting overspray on other items. Once it dries, you'll need to attach legs to the pit to keep it stable.
For the legs, simply cut any 2x4 scrap wood you might have laying around into two equal lengths that match the width of the fire ring's metal, or that are just slightly smaller. Then, while holding the hoop in this position, angle the wooden feet on either side of the hoop's exterior until they stop it from rolling. Mark the location, and then drill two holes through the hoop along the marked lines for each leg. You can choose to paint the wood, or use a clear sealer to protect it from decay. Once that's dry, use wood screws to attach the feet to the hoop.
You'll also need to drill drainage holes along the bottom of the ring between the two wood feet to let moisture exit the rack. Once that's done, you can place the storage rack in an area somewhat away from the house that's partially protected from the elements. Finally, start stacking your preferred type of campfire wood loosely, as airflow is essential for keeping it dry. If heavy rainfall is in the forecast, it's okay to cover the entire structure with a tarp, weighing the ends down with rocks or bricks. That fire you've been waiting to start could happen as soon as the weather clears.