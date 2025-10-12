The Midwest Destination That's Home To One Of The Nation's Biggest Butterfly Gardens

If you're planning a trip to visit one of the Midwest's best backpacking trails, there's a stop you should add along your route. The Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa, is a sprawling public garden managed by Iowa State University. Over 6,000 varieties of plants are cultivated in the gardens themselves, ranging from native pollinator plants to rare rose varieties. Each year, the gardens also feature new educational and artistic exhibits, following a theme, encouraging visitors to return annually to experience something new. Reiman Gardens has a general admission cost of $12, with discounts available for certain age groups, military personnel, and individuals with low incomes. However, parking is free.

Included in your general admission ticket is the Christina Reiman Butterfly Wing, a butterfly garden where guests can enjoy being surrounded by up to 800 different butterflies. The butterflies originate from various tropical environments, making this an excellent opportunity to learn about insects you might not otherwise have the chance to see!

Since they are not native to Iowa, strict rules are in place to protect both the butterflies and the local environment. Outside plants, food, drinks, and large bags or other objects aren't allowed inside, and the doors to the building are locked to prevent accidental butterfly escapes. Don't worry about remembering all of the rules — a staff member is always by the doors to assist visitors. Additionally, you should be careful not to touch or step on the butterflies. They're small and easily hurt, so pay close attention when navigating through the garden.