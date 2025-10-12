The Midwest Destination That's Home To One Of The Nation's Biggest Butterfly Gardens
If you're planning a trip to visit one of the Midwest's best backpacking trails, there's a stop you should add along your route. The Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa, is a sprawling public garden managed by Iowa State University. Over 6,000 varieties of plants are cultivated in the gardens themselves, ranging from native pollinator plants to rare rose varieties. Each year, the gardens also feature new educational and artistic exhibits, following a theme, encouraging visitors to return annually to experience something new. Reiman Gardens has a general admission cost of $12, with discounts available for certain age groups, military personnel, and individuals with low incomes. However, parking is free.
Included in your general admission ticket is the Christina Reiman Butterfly Wing, a butterfly garden where guests can enjoy being surrounded by up to 800 different butterflies. The butterflies originate from various tropical environments, making this an excellent opportunity to learn about insects you might not otherwise have the chance to see!
Since they are not native to Iowa, strict rules are in place to protect both the butterflies and the local environment. Outside plants, food, drinks, and large bags or other objects aren't allowed inside, and the doors to the building are locked to prevent accidental butterfly escapes. Don't worry about remembering all of the rules — a staff member is always by the doors to assist visitors. Additionally, you should be careful not to touch or step on the butterflies. They're small and easily hurt, so pay close attention when navigating through the garden.
Getting involved in the research on your visit to Reiman Gardens
The Reiman Gardens aren't just beautiful, they're also an educational facility. If you love science, there are a few ways you can get involved. Iowa residents can join the Iowa Butterfly Survey Network. The IBSN is managed by Reiman Gardens, which trains volunteers to collect data about local butterflies. You can apply online through Better Impact, Reiman Gardens' volunteer platform, to become a citizen scientist.
While you're visiting the butterfly garden, you can also join their butterfly longevity study. Select butterflies in the garden are tagged with a yellow sticker, which has a unique set of letters identifying the butterfly. A QR code in the garden will allow you to access a site where you can report which butterfly you spotted. It'll identify the type of butterfly and record the sighting for researchers. This study won't last forever, so visit soon if you want to participate! If you visit after the study has concluded, consider asking a staff member about the results.
If you want to learn even more about the scientific studies conducted at Reiman Gardens, you can schedule a tour of their entomology labs. Tours last 30 minutes and require advance registration. There's an additional cost of $10 per person for this tour, but in exchange, you get an insider's view of the labs. In addition to their butterflies and moths, they also have beetles, scorpions, and other invertebrates. If you've ever wanted to talk to an entomologist in person, this is an excellent opportunity.
Gardening-related classes and special events to check out
While you're there to check out the butterflies, consider participating in one of the many events put on by the Reiman Gardens. Some are recurring while others are special functions, so be sure to check the schedule to see what will be available during your visit. There are events, such as the Caterpillar Club, which teaches young children about nature, included in your general admission and don't require any reservations. Others, such as the Makers Nights held on select Wednesdays, require tickets that must be purchased in advance.
There are also free lectures led by local experts where all visitors can learn about a wide variety of topics. For more hands-on education, you can reserve a spot in one of their workshops. The Floral Design Workshop meets on the third Tuesday of every month. If you've wanted to try a DIY pool noodle flower arrangement hack but wanted your floral arrangements to look more professional, consider signing up for a class! Some events are only available for one day, so double-check the date before reserving your spot. Classes on using native lawn-alternative plants, complete with resources on finding native plants, like no-mow, low-maintenance plants for your lawn, are sometimes available, as well.