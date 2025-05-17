Create A Stunning No-Mow Lawn With This Low-Maintenance Grass Alternative

Maintaining a lawn takes a significant amount of work and money. In addition to spending time mowing, you might need to sow grass seed, fertilize the soil, install a sprinkler system, or implement a weed-control strategy. You'll also need to know when it's time to sharpen your lawn mower's blades and how to clean and maintain its air filter. These are all great reasons to consider a no-mow lawn. One of the best grass alternatives is dichondra (Dichondra repens), a lush ground cover that doesn't need much watering. As an added bonus, it stays green in temperatures as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit.

A cousin of the morning glory, dichondra grows as a perennial in USDA hardiness zones 7 through 11. That means it will return year after year if you plant it in these regions of the United States. It has kidney-shaped leaves and likes to spread out horizontally, features that have earned it the nickname of kidney weed. This adaptable plant is also known as lawn leaf and dichondra pony foot.

Since dichondra grows low to the ground, often reaching a height of 2 inches, it's unlikely to overshadow taller landscaping plants such as hostas and hydrangeas. It prefers full sun but will tolerate partial shade underneath trees and shrubs. Though dichondra isn't particularly vulnerable to diseases and pest damage, it may protest if its soil doesn't drain water efficiently. You can grow dichondra in clay soil, but consider mixing in some compost if you do. It can keep this type of soil from getting waterlogged.

