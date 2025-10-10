Repurpose Old Plant Pots For Adorable Scarecrow Porch Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The fun thing about seasonal decor, rather than decorating for specific holidays, is that you can leave your crafty creations out on display a little longer and still have them fit the theme. This is especially true for autumn, where colorful leaves, cornstalks, and scarecrows are all appropriate from early in the season through to Thanksgiving and beyond.

A cute, kid-friendly porch scarecrow is one such project that's also simple to make, and it repurposes items you may already have around the home. Seek out several terracotta pots of the same size, plus an old plaid shirt, denim jeans, shorts or a skirt, and some acrylic paint. You'll also need some Mod Podge, a hot glue gun, and some straw to complete the scarecrow's look. Your porch scarecrow isn't on a quest to find a brain, but its head is a functional plant pot, perfect for displaying those mums you bought on a whim. Repotting outdoor mums is the key to helping them thrive, so why not let them serve as scarecrow's hairdo for a while?

Make sure the plant pots you use are fairly clean on the outside, so the Mod Podge sticks to them. If you don't have terracotta pots, any three matching pots of the classic terracotta plant pot shape will do, especially if they're on the heavy side. A brick or heavy rock will also come in handy to weigh down the scarecrow's bottom level, helping it to stay upright on windy days. And if you have some pots left over after all this, you can organize your herb garden with chalk-decorated pots. Or, stack smaller pots upside down and paint them as a DIY planter lighthouse to add a nautical vibe to your decor.