DIY Planter Lighthouses That'll Add A Nautical Vibe To Your Outdoor Space

Summer days are longer, and your time outside naturally follows suit. As the sun dips lower, a little light can make your backyard patio feel like an evening escape. The right glow can brighten your space, adding mood, charm, and sparkle, and lets a festive night linger a little longer. If you love a coastal feel, why not lean into those nautical vibes? Even if you're miles from the shore, you can channel seaside serenity, and a splash of whimsey with a DIY solar lighthouse. While some lighthouse replicas designed for yards or gardens are expensive, this clever project lets you create your own — complete with laid-back, beachy energy — all on a budget, similar to this Dollar Store vase hack to create cheap and gorgeous outdoor lighting.

YouTuber Blessings Craft Therapy offers a breezy way to bring the coast to your backyard using small terracotta planters, paint, and a solar light. With just one trip to Dollar Tree or your local discount store, you can gather everything you need: Planters in various sizes, white chalk paint, any extra paint colors to suit your style, a black Sharpie for drawing in lighthouse details, and a reliable outdoor adhesive or hot glue and gun. Top it off with a small solar light, and you've got a coastal beacon that lights up as the sun goes down. This is the kind of craft that's simple, satisfying, and big on charm — no sand or ocean required. It's a fun way to make your patio feel personal, warm, and ready for those sweet summer nights under the stars. You can even perch it on one of these whimsical, rustic DIY light-up logs, giving it a sturdy, glowing base.