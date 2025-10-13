Genius Ways To Keep Skunks Off Your Campground

If you've had a few run-ins with skunks, you probably learned pretty quickly that you don't want to mess with these fluff balls. But once they realize your campsite is a choice spot for a late-night snack, you're going to have a hard time convincing them that the buffet is closed. The best way to keep skunks off your campground is to never, ever feed them. Food is a major draw for all kinds of wildlife and skunks have a particularly keen sense of smell, so even that seemingly innocent dirty plate under your camp chair is an inviting meal. How you stow your grub at camp makes all the difference. Most heavy duty, rotomolded coolers are pretty critter-proof, but dry food sources should be put away somewhere sneaky skunks can't raid it, like the trunk of your car. Just don't leave it in your tent. Don't forget to stash pet food bowls as well when they're not in use.

Trash is also a major concern if you don't want skunks rooting around. Just stowing your rubbish in a black bag isn't going to work, because hungry skunks can chew through that thin plastic in a matter of minutes. If the campsite has a bear-proof container, place any food waste in there (and keep the lid locked). You can bring along a metal or heavy plastic can with a tight-fitting lid. It won't stop animals from smelling the food, but it can deter critters smaller than bears from getting into it.