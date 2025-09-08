The Common Wildlife Mistake To Avoid During Your Next Camping Trip

A camping trip is always an adventure in that you never know exactly what sights you may discover or what wildlife you'll encounter. Watching wildlife from afar is a rewarding experience that brings you closer to nature, yet it's important not to get too close. It may be tempting to share your snacks when a gaggle of Canada geese walks by or a cute chipmunk approaches your campsite, but feeding wildlife is one of the most common camping mistakes. Remember that while these creatures may be harmless, they aren't helpless; they don't need human help finding food. Feeding wild animals of any sort could prove dangerous or disastrous for the animals, and at times for yourself or even others who visit the campsite long after you've left.

It may seem like giving a handful of unsalted mixed nuts to squirrels is fairly harmless since they eat nuts anyway, but it's more complicated than that. Animals may choose to skip foraging and turn to humans to feed them if it becomes a common behavior at the park or campground. Picture the same scenario for large animals that become unafraid of humans, and you can imagine the potential ramifications. The cartoon Yogi Bear had an eternal quest to find pic-a-nic baskets, and the truth isn't so far off for actual bears that live near campsites (well, other than the hat and tie, walking upright while speaking English, and being friendlier than some humans). Human foods also aren't generally safe for wildlife, and those cute animals you enjoy seeing at the park could actually get sick from frequently eating what, to them, amounts to junk food with no nutritional value.