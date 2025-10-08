Enjoy A Quintessential Fall Day Trip At A Favorite Upstate New York Orchard

As the leaves change from green to a blaze of crimson, orange, and gold, it's natural to feel the urge to get out and experience the best of autumn. And there are few places in the United States better for enjoying a quintessential fall day trip than upstate New York. While you could settle down in a cozy camping spot or go hiking in the beautiful Catskills Scenic Byway, you might want to consider heading further west, where you'll find one of the country's all-time greatest apple orchards.

Officially ranked at No. 5 in USA Today's Top 10 Apple Orchards in the USA, Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard in Lafayette, New York is a must-stop destination for anyone who loves fall apple picking. Founded in 1911 by farmers George Skiff and Andrew Beak, the orchard boasts over 300,000 fruit-producing apple trees, including perennial favorites like Cortland, Macoun, McIntosh, Gala, and Honeycrisp. Tucked into the hillsides along scenic Route 20, the land around Beak and Skiff also makes for a picture-perfect New York autumn scene all its own.

Located about 25 minutes south of Syracuse and two and a half hours west of Albany, the orchard is a highly accessible location whether you live nearby or far away. But what can you expect to find when you get there?