Enjoy A Quintessential Fall Day Trip At A Favorite Upstate New York Orchard
As the leaves change from green to a blaze of crimson, orange, and gold, it's natural to feel the urge to get out and experience the best of autumn. And there are few places in the United States better for enjoying a quintessential fall day trip than upstate New York. While you could settle down in a cozy camping spot or go hiking in the beautiful Catskills Scenic Byway, you might want to consider heading further west, where you'll find one of the country's all-time greatest apple orchards.
Officially ranked at No. 5 in USA Today's Top 10 Apple Orchards in the USA, Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard in Lafayette, New York is a must-stop destination for anyone who loves fall apple picking. Founded in 1911 by farmers George Skiff and Andrew Beak, the orchard boasts over 300,000 fruit-producing apple trees, including perennial favorites like Cortland, Macoun, McIntosh, Gala, and Honeycrisp. Tucked into the hillsides along scenic Route 20, the land around Beak and Skiff also makes for a picture-perfect New York autumn scene all its own.
Located about 25 minutes south of Syracuse and two and a half hours west of Albany, the orchard is a highly accessible location whether you live nearby or far away. But what can you expect to find when you get there?
What to do at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard
The first thing you can do at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard is, of course, apple picking. You will need to check Beak and Skiff's online picking schedule to see what apples are ready to go at certain times. The pick-your-own season runs during the apple harvest, which typically lasts from late August to mid-October. Some apple varieties, such as the Evercrisp and Northern Spy, come into season around late October and early November. So, even if you miss the peak New York foliage, you will still have the chance to score some apples.
The Beak and Skiff Apple Campus itself offers numerous activities to visitors. A general store is loaded with apple-themed goodies. The Apple Barn is stocked with freshly picked apples, if you don't fancy picking your own. You'll find a cafe and bakery that sells baked goods like apple cider donuts, and there's also a treehouse for children to play in.
Of course, it would not be a modern apple orchard without a place to get hard cider. The tasting room, cider house, and distillery are all located on site and available for touring. The company's full range of products includes hard and non-alcoholic ciders, red and white wine, and spirits like vodka, gin, apple brandy, and whiskey. What more could you ask for from a fall day trip?