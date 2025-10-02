How To Catch A Glimpse Of The Autumn Star During This Harvest Moon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fall is often considered the best season of the year to go camping, due largely to comfortable temperatures, low crowds, and the chance to experience colorful fall foliage. While leaf peeping is a popular activity at daytime, the night skies offer a different type of fall viewing experience. Whether you are overnighting outdoors or not, autumn is an excellent time for sky watching. Among the things you'll get to see if you train your eyes upwards at the right time is what is commonly known as the Autumn Star.

Fomalhaut is the formal name for the bright star that is typically referred to as either the Fall Star or Autumn Star. It is also sometimes called The Solitary One, as it occupies a relatively empty patch of sky. Fomalhaut is notable for a couple of reasons. One, it ranks among the top 20 of brightest stars. Secondly, it is considered to be relatively close to the Earth, as it is situated 25 light years away from our planet. Although this star can be seen throughout autumn, it is typically most visible close to the fall equinox. This year, the peak visibility for the Autumn Star is predicted to be October 3.

This year's autumn sky is filled with many other astronomical sights. The always-popular autumn harvest moon will completely fill out on October 6. Fall is considered the best time of year to observe the Milky Way. Viewing our own galaxy is at a peak in September and October. Additionally, star gazers in the higher latitudes may get an opportunity to get that perfect picture of the Northern Lights. The fall season usually experiences an uptick in geomagnetic activity, which can result in aurora being at least faintly visible.