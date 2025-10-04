A Highly-Rated Solar Fountain From Amazon That Birds Can't Get Enough Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you enjoy watching feathered friends visit your yard's birdbath, adding a fountain is a great way to attract more birds to it. The sounds and visual cues of moving water captivate birds more than those of still water. Hummingbirds are obsessed with bird bath fountains, in fact. They aren't the only species that enjoy moving water, though. Brown thrashers, northern mockingbirds, chipping sparrows, and numerous other birds also enjoy fountains, which mimic the movement of a fresh stream. While there are many different birdbath fountain options on the market, a solar fountain is one of the easiest, as it requires no electrical outlets. Among the solar fountain varieties, a disc-shaped device, such as the SZMP Solar Fountain, is among the easiest to use.

This highly rated birdbath fountain is worth considering, as users have given it a cumulative rating of 4.1 out of five stars, with over 5,800 people having ranked it. This fountain's solar panels are situated on top of the disc, and the pump is integrated into the bottom, forcing water out through a cylinder located in the center of the fountain. It comes with seven nozzles for different spray patterns, and it also has arms that attach to the sides of the birdbath to keep it centered. Priced under $20, it's a budget-friendly upgrade for your birdbath.