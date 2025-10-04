A Highly-Rated Solar Fountain From Amazon That Birds Can't Get Enough Of
If you enjoy watching feathered friends visit your yard's birdbath, adding a fountain is a great way to attract more birds to it. The sounds and visual cues of moving water captivate birds more than those of still water. Hummingbirds are obsessed with bird bath fountains, in fact. They aren't the only species that enjoy moving water, though. Brown thrashers, northern mockingbirds, chipping sparrows, and numerous other birds also enjoy fountains, which mimic the movement of a fresh stream. While there are many different birdbath fountain options on the market, a solar fountain is one of the easiest, as it requires no electrical outlets. Among the solar fountain varieties, a disc-shaped device, such as the SZMP Solar Fountain, is among the easiest to use.
This highly rated birdbath fountain is worth considering, as users have given it a cumulative rating of 4.1 out of five stars, with over 5,800 people having ranked it. This fountain's solar panels are situated on top of the disc, and the pump is integrated into the bottom, forcing water out through a cylinder located in the center of the fountain. It comes with seven nozzles for different spray patterns, and it also has arms that attach to the sides of the birdbath to keep it centered. Priced under $20, it's a budget-friendly upgrade for your birdbath.
What users say about the SZMP solar fountain
Of those who rated this solar pump on Amazon, 59% gave it five stars, and another 17% gave it four stars. Those who gave it low ratings stated that it stopped working after several days or weeks. The users who gave it higher ratings still noted that the device needs to be cleaned occasionally, as indicated in the product description. Some users noted that the fountain sprayed water so high that it went out of the birdbath, causing the need for frequent refilling. One user with this complaint cautioned that this fountain is not well-suited for small birdbaths because of this. Other reviewers also noted that the fountain caused water to spray out of the basin in certain weather and suggested paying attention to the water level in the birdbath on windy days.
This type of solar fountain requires full sun to create a powerful spray. Partial sun results in less water flowing from the pump nozzle, regardless of the spray head used. While you normally should think twice before placing your birdbath in direct sunlight, as it can heat the water to an uncomfortable temperature, it's essential to do so if you want this type of pump to function properly. Overall, users are generally satisfied with this fountain. A reviewer named Kait, wrote that her SZMP fountain survived a flood, a tornado, and even spent time buried in a drainage ditch. She reports that the fountain still worked after everything it had been through..