How To Successfully Grow Native Plants On Your City Balcony

Urban balconies aren't just spaces for gas grills and patio furniture. They make beautiful gardens — that is, if you're open to using potted plants. Whether you want to grow pumpkins in containers on your balcony or use hanging baskets to create a hummingbird-friendly garden, you should consider potting native plants. In addition to promoting biodiversity, they tend to be easy to cultivate since they've adapted to the idiosyncrasies of your region. The main challenge is figuring out how to help these plants thrive in smaller-than-usual growing areas. This often involves some trial and error, but there are a few rules of thumb that can boost your chances of success. These include selecting species that are likely to thrive in your balcony's growing conditions and providing containers that meet their specific needs.

There are also a few other container gardening facts to consider when designing a plant-filled balcony. First, remember that potted plants require more water than those growing in the ground. This is especially true for plants living on steamy or sun-drenched balconies. In many cases, checking a container's uppermost layer of soil will tell you when it's time to irrigate. You can do this by pushing a finger a couple of inches into the soil or using a product such as the Censinda Soil Moisture Meter. If the soil is dry, it's time to water the plant. Second, avoid tightly packing potting mix in your containers. When you press it into the pot too firmly, you decrease air circulation around plant roots. Third, gently untangle gnarled-together roots and redirect any that are circling the bottoms of their nursery pots. This will help them get a healthy start in their new containers.