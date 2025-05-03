The Eye-Catching Red Flower That'll Attract More Hummingbirds To Your Yard

Cardinal flowers can be grown in USDA hardiness zones 2 through 9. That is to say, practically all of the Lower 48. However, it does prefer moist areas and is most commonly found in the wild along rivers and streams, as well as ditches and marshy areas. It does best in sunny areas that are no more than partially shaded. While they rarely, if ever, need fertilizing, they do need frequent watering and should be divided every few years to keep plants from overcrowding and propagate in other areas if desired.

Advertisement

To start a colony of cardinal flowers in your yard, you can either use live plants gathered from elsewhere or plant seeds. Seeds can be collected from existing plants or you can use commercially sold seeds, such as Everwilde Farms Cardinal Flower Seeds. In areas where frost is common, it is best to begin by propagating the seeds in potting soil mix-filled trays in the refrigerator for a few weeks before moving them to a well-lit spot in the house. The seedlings that emerge can be transplanted outside after the last frost. In southern portions of the country, seeds can be planted directly in outdoor beds so long as no frost is imminent.

Once cardinal flowers are established, they are relatively maintenance-free. Outside of keeping the soil moist and separating plants every 2 to 3 years, there isn't much that needs to be done. However, it is important to note that cardinal flower is extremely poisonous. So, it is important to watch children and pets around this deadly garden plant, as ingesting any portion of it can have severe consequences.

Advertisement