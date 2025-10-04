Take In The Rugged Beauty Of The Ozarks On This Scenic Riverway

The Ozark Mountains are gorgeous and sprawling, with plenty of opportunities for your next outdoor adventure. If you're planning a trip through the area and love to explore America's most scenic rivers and lakes, you should stop by the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Surrounding the Current and Jacks Fork rivers, this national park encompasses 134 miles of river, more than 300 caves, over 400 animal species, and roughly 1,000 different plant species. In short, there's plenty to see!

If you're passing through on your way to somewhere else, consider taking a detour through the backroads that weave across the riverways. Even if you don't get out to hike on foot, you can still see many beautiful sights from the comfort of your car. If you plan on staying a while, you can trek along a section of the Ozark Trail or choose a shorter route to visit Big Spring or Alley Spring. Alternatively, ride along one of the designated horse trails, or take a flat-bottom boat or canoe along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers. Spring and fall are the most popular seasons for hiking the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. You can avoid the crowds by visiting summer or winter, but the weather is less pleasant to hike in. Ticks and mosquitos can also be a problem during summer, so pack a strong-smelling insect repellent if you visit then. For more than a day trip, bring a tent or RV and stay at one of the many campsites available throughout the area.