Take In The Rugged Beauty Of The Ozarks On This Scenic Riverway
The Ozark Mountains are gorgeous and sprawling, with plenty of opportunities for your next outdoor adventure. If you're planning a trip through the area and love to explore America's most scenic rivers and lakes, you should stop by the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Surrounding the Current and Jacks Fork rivers, this national park encompasses 134 miles of river, more than 300 caves, over 400 animal species, and roughly 1,000 different plant species. In short, there's plenty to see!
If you're passing through on your way to somewhere else, consider taking a detour through the backroads that weave across the riverways. Even if you don't get out to hike on foot, you can still see many beautiful sights from the comfort of your car. If you plan on staying a while, you can trek along a section of the Ozark Trail or choose a shorter route to visit Big Spring or Alley Spring. Alternatively, ride along one of the designated horse trails, or take a flat-bottom boat or canoe along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers. Spring and fall are the most popular seasons for hiking the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. You can avoid the crowds by visiting summer or winter, but the weather is less pleasant to hike in. Ticks and mosquitos can also be a problem during summer, so pack a strong-smelling insect repellent if you visit then. For more than a day trip, bring a tent or RV and stay at one of the many campsites available throughout the area.
Camping at the Ozark National Scenic Riverway
The riverway offers several types of campgrounds, so consider your options and pick the one that's best for you. Campgrounds that are developed offer amenities like showers and paved roads for easy access, which makes them a great option for beginners or campers who need a more accessible site. These need to be reserved through recreation.gov before you arrive. Backcountry campsites are a little more remote, but still offer basic amenities like fire rings and vault toilets. They're a nice middle ground for campers who want to be surrounded by nature without being too secluded. These sites are first-come, first-served, and they cannot be reserved ahead of time — but you will still need to pay for a spot using the recreation.gov app.
For experienced campers, the riverway offers three more options that do not have reservations or fees. Primitive campgrounds are designated areas where campers can set up tents. They have no amenities, but you may still be near other people. There are also two options for wild camping. Gravel bars in the rivers are available for those with boats, while hikers on the Ozark Trail can camp along it. These options are much more remote, as both gravel bar and Ozark Trail campsites need to be at least 300 feet from developed structures and 100 feet from other wild campsites. Since they're isolated, you'll need to be properly prepared, so make sure you know the basics of wild camping before heading out to these areas.
What to see in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways
If you're visiting the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, take a trip to the Big Springs Entrance Station, Pulltite Ranger Station, or Round Spring Ranger Station. At these stations, you can learn about the park and its history and learn any relevant information about the trails before heading out. If you stop by the Round Spring Ranger Station, consider booking a guided tour of Round Spring Cave. While other caves can be viewed from outside, this is currently the only one open to visitors, so don't pass up the chance to see it. While you're there, check out Round Spring itself on the Round Spring Trail.
Near the center of the area is Alley Mill, a historic mill that offers a beautiful view of Alley Spring. From there, you can walk to Storys Creek Schoolhouse or venture out onto the trails. Hike the 1.7-mile Alley Spring Overlook Trail for a view of the mill from above. If you're in the mood for an easier hike, leave Alley Mill and head for either the Rocky Falls Shut-In Trail or the Devil's Well.
When it comes to the latter, don't let the name fool you! While the Devil's Well is steep, it's actually a short hike to a platform overlooking an underground lake. The lake is 100 feet beneath the platform, so you should avoid this trail if you're scared of heights. Like the path to the Devil's Well, the Rocky Falls Shut-In Trail is extremely short, but you can continue past the falls for a longer hike on the 6-mile Klepzig Mill Trail.