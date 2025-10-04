Must-Know Tips For Caring For Your Hibiscus Plants During Fall

Growing gorgeous hibiscus plants is a great way to make your garden feel like a resort, but you may run into issues if you don't live in a tropical region. Hibiscus plants love warm weather, so the cooler temperatures of fall and winter can pose a problem for their growth. To start, be sure you're pruning and fertilizing your hibiscus correctly. Pruning at the wrong time can damage plants, and there are plenty of plants that hate being pruned in fall. Likewise, fertilizing at the wrong time can lead to a variety of problems.

Do not prune or fertilize your hibiscus in fall. Fertilizer should be applied during the growing season. Starting in late summer and continuing to early fall, slowly stop feeding your plant to allow it to go dormant for the winter. Resume fertilizing your hibiscus in the spring, at the start of the next growing season. Pruning should wait until the hibiscus plant is dormant. Late winter and early spring are the best times to prune your plant, before the next growing season begins. Focus on removing dead, damaged, or diseased branches first, so that your plant has room and energy for new growth. Then move on to trimming it to control its size or shaping the shrub for aesthetic purposes.