The Lesser-Known Flower That'll Bring Color And Pollinators To Your Yard

Finding ways to attract more pollinators to your yard has numerous benefits. Not only are pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds extremely helpful to the environment, but often the flowers you plant to attract them are incredibly beautiful. And while you could go about planting classic pollinator-friendly varieties like trumpet honeysuckle, opting for the lesser-known avens (Geum spp.) could be your ticket. These flowers produce long-lasting, colorful blooms that have the potential to attract a large number of pollinators to your yard.

Also known as geums and consisting of about 50 species, avens are related to roses and part of the Rosaceae family of flowers. They are long-blooming perennials that come in a variety of bright colors like red, orange, and yellow. Avens grow tall, up to 24 inches, from dark stalks coated in deep green foliage. Their blooms are airy, multi-petaled, and open, showcasing a resemblance to their rose cousins.

Pollinators, specifically bees and butterflies, are attracted to avens due to the flower's open structure, which makes the pollen inside easily accessible. Avens grow in bundles, ensuring a bounty of pollen for all of your yard's bees. In short, planting avens is one of the very best ways to attract bees to your yard, as well as other pollinators.