Say Goodbye To Pests In Your Yard With The Help Of An Adorable Songbird
Insects are a natural part of the outdoors, but that doesn't mean they're always welcome visitors in your garden. This is especially true given some flying insects' ability to spread diseases through contact or bites. While serious infestations might require the help of a professional, there is one natural solution that may be able to help reduce pests in your yard — and it just so happens to be an adorable songbird.
There are three different species of bluebirds in North America: the mountain bluebird (Sialia currucoides), western bluebird (Sialia mexicana), and eastern bluebird (Sialia sialis). The first two species live in the western part of the country, while eastern bluebirds call the eastern and central regions home. As a result, you may already be familiar with this species' vibrant coloring and sweet song. However, bluebirds can do more than just fill your garden with color and melodies. Since bluebirds love to make a meal out of insects and other invertebrates, they can also help tackle many of the pests that live in your yard.
How to attract pest-eating bluebirds to your yard
You may be wondering how you can encourage these pest-eating birds to flock to your yard. First, you'll want to identify the types of critters that live nearby and see if they fall on the bluebird's radar.
Although insects are a common part of the bluebird's diet, they're not the only creepy crawlies these birds like to dine on. Bluebirds may also eat arachnids such as ticks and mites, crustaceans like woodlice, and even centipedes and millipedes. Some bluebirds also eat flies and mosquitoes. If your yard is ripe with these animals, then you're already off to a good start. You can also provide dried insects such as mealworms at your feeders, helping to attract a variety of bug-eating birds alongside bluebirds.
There are other ways to make your yard a bug-eating bird haven, too. For example, while insects are a staple in the diet of bluebirds, they'll also enjoy some berries. As a result, planting bird-friendly fruit bushes can help create an inviting outdoor space for bluebirds. You can also invest in other features, such as birdbaths — or you could get creative and DIY your own birdbath using items you already have on hand.