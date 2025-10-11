Say Goodbye To Pests In Your Yard With The Help Of An Adorable Songbird

Insects are a natural part of the outdoors, but that doesn't mean they're always welcome visitors in your garden. This is especially true given some flying insects' ability to spread diseases through contact or bites. While serious infestations might require the help of a professional, there is one natural solution that may be able to help reduce pests in your yard — and it just so happens to be an adorable songbird.

There are three different species of bluebirds in North America: the mountain bluebird (Sialia currucoides), western bluebird (Sialia mexicana), and eastern bluebird (Sialia sialis). The first two species live in the western part of the country, while eastern bluebirds call the eastern and central regions home. As a result, you may already be familiar with this species' vibrant coloring and sweet song. However, bluebirds can do more than just fill your garden with color and melodies. Since bluebirds love to make a meal out of insects and other invertebrates, they can also help tackle many of the pests that live in your yard.