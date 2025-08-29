Repurpose An Old Over-The-Toilet Shelf To Help Support Your Climbing Plants

Before adding your over-the-toilet shelf to the garden for a style-savvy DIY trellis, you want to start by thoroughly cleaning it. This can be done easily with a damp rag, but some dish soap may be necessary for dealing with tough stains. Taking the time to remove any dust or lingering dirt gives you the perfect starting place for your trellis, and helps you identify damage that may have gone unnoticed.

Because of the humidity of your bathroom, many shelves and racks for this room tend to be water-resistant. This makes them well-suited to support vining plants outside where your shelf may be exposed to the elements, as well as the dirt and water that come with gardening. However, if you're worried about the longevity of your new trellis, you can use a protective sealant or spray paint; choose an option designed for outdoor use for better protection against rain and sun.

If the shelf is on the flimsier side or you live in a windy area, consider burying the legs a few inches into the soil, or weighing the shelf down with bags of sand. Once your shelf is in the garden and fully secured, you can add your potted plants. If you're using climbing plants, you'll likely need to train them to the trellis. For thicker stems that may not be as flexible, you can use plant-safe ties for extra security. Once everything is decorated to your liking, you can enjoy your new DIY trellis.