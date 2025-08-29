Repurpose An Old Over-The-Toilet Shelf To Help Support Your Climbing Plants
Climbing plants, also known as climbers, are an incredible, eye-catching addition to the garden. Not only do these unique plants attract a diverse array of birds and other wildlife, they even make a small garden appear bigger. However, unlike other plants that can support themselves as they grow, climbing plants often need an extra hand. Store-bought trellises can provide the support and structure your plants need, but if you have an old over-the-toilet shelf on hand, you can make your own with this simple trellis DIY.
Using a repurposed over-the-toilet shelf allows you to grow your climbing plants in style without needing to purchase extra garden equipment. Plus, since this is a shelf, you can have extra storage for additional potted plants, making this the perfect addition to your garden. That's not the best part of this DIY, though. To pull off this project yourself, you don't need any supplies or tools other than the shelf — a bonus for gardeners looking to elevate their setup on a budget.
How to make a DIY climbing trellis with a bathroom rack
Before adding your over-the-toilet shelf to the garden for a style-savvy DIY trellis, you want to start by thoroughly cleaning it. This can be done easily with a damp rag, but some dish soap may be necessary for dealing with tough stains. Taking the time to remove any dust or lingering dirt gives you the perfect starting place for your trellis, and helps you identify damage that may have gone unnoticed.
Because of the humidity of your bathroom, many shelves and racks for this room tend to be water-resistant. This makes them well-suited to support vining plants outside where your shelf may be exposed to the elements, as well as the dirt and water that come with gardening. However, if you're worried about the longevity of your new trellis, you can use a protective sealant or spray paint; choose an option designed for outdoor use for better protection against rain and sun.
If the shelf is on the flimsier side or you live in a windy area, consider burying the legs a few inches into the soil, or weighing the shelf down with bags of sand. Once your shelf is in the garden and fully secured, you can add your potted plants. If you're using climbing plants, you'll likely need to train them to the trellis. For thicker stems that may not be as flexible, you can use plant-safe ties for extra security. Once everything is decorated to your liking, you can enjoy your new DIY trellis.