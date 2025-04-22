This Simple DIY Garden Trellis Makes Any Planter Box Look Modern And Chic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love growing cucumbers, snow peas, or other vining vegetables in a raised garden bed, a trellis is a smart addition to your setup. It encourages vines to grow upward, giving you more ground-level space for other plants. Vertical growth also increases air circulation and access to sunlight, which helps keep pests and pathogens at bay. You can create a trellis from old mattress springs or cleverly repurposed tent poles, but one of the easiest methods involves buying a piece of metal fencing from a home improvement store. In addition to being weather resistant, metal fencing often features clean lines that help your yard look fresh and modern.

Metal fencing is incredibly sturdy, so you can use it for growing small pumpkins, melons, and other crops that have some heft to them. Since the vines have plenty of room to spread out, they're likely to reward you with a bountiful harvest. Not a vegetable gardener? A trellis can still be beneficial. It's an ideal way to support grapevines, ivy, and vining flowers such as clematis.

To prepare your garden for a trellis, measure the back side of your raised bed. You'll want to select a fence piece that's roughly the same length and attach it to this wall of the bed. This prompts your vines to use the entire rear edge of the garden, making room for upright plants — lettuce and broccoli, for example — in the front and middle.

