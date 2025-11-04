Is Walmart's Affordable Lawn Mower Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say
A lot of work goes into having a beautiful lawn. There are a variety of equipment and tools that almost every gardener needs to achieve that beautifully manicured look, especially a good lawn mower. With all the choices on the market, it may seem overwhelming to find the best, affordable mower for your needs. Don't despair! If you've already done the comparisons between gas and electric mowers and decided to gas is a no-go, look no further than the Greenworks 18-inch corded electric 12-amp push mower from Walmart. If an economical price is high on your must-have list, this Greenworks mower will fit the bill perfectly at around $150, one of the biggest reasons this model was chosen. But it also performs well, according to customers.
With almost 1,300 reviews at the time of this writing and a 4.5-star-rating, customers are loving this mower and for good reason. They like the well-constructed steel cutting deck, providing long-lasting performance. The 18-inch cutting path is perfect for small to medium-sized yards, common for suburban neighborhoods and starter homes. The mulching and side discharge capabilities allow you flexibility in grass management, which is a crucial feature when looking at new lawn mowers. The mower features 7-inch wheels on the front and nice-sized 8-inch wheels on the back for a little more clearance and maneuverability on various terrain. A nice safety feature is the integrated cord lock that prevents the cord from becoming disconnected while you're mowing.
What customers have to say about the Greenworks 18-inch electric corded mower
Customers have a lot to say about the Greenworks 18-inch corded electric mower. Just over 75% of the reviews gave the mower 5 stars. Many reviewers praise the easy-to-start push button, finding it much simpler than pull-start mowers. "Battery power didn't have enough cutting power or last long enough and I had a hard time cranking gas powered to get it to start," said a reviewer with the handle goforitces. They mention using two extra-long extension cords to reach the entire lawn. Another favorite feature among reviewers is the safety shut off that cuts the mower off as soon as the bail switch is released, which is especially useful if kids or pets are near. The easy height adjustment is another often mentioned favorite, making it easy for customers to get that perfect height for your grass that ensures a beautiful, lush lawn. "Assembly was a breeze," noted reviewer Roger. They "like how the mow height for all wheels is controlled by one easy-to-use lever."
The complaint seen most often in the nearly 80 1-star reviews included missing parts and non-responsive customer service. "Just received the electric mower today," said reviewer ellen, "and for my surprise, all the parts including the Owners manual I was expected is missing." When they reached a customer service rep, "he said all the parts that are missing are out of stock and offered an extra blade as compensation for the frustration." Ellen noted they didn't need another blade. A few consumers also found the mower not working at all upon arrival. The company does appear to respond to all complaints left on the review page, attempting to solve any issues and make things right.
Methodology
This model was chosen due to the high number of positive reviews, the features that reviewers praised consistently, and the relatively low cost. These tend to be what people look for when shopping for a new mower. Many reviewers who left 4- and 5-star reviewes also mentioned they would buy the mower again from Walmart, and are pleased with their purchase. We read through many reviews to find out what people who rated the mower highly might not like about it, as well as trying to determine if those who gave it 1- or 2- stars might have positive things to say. For example, reviewers Cwelch and Nycole each used the mower for about a year, before it stopped working unexpectedly. "I hit a rock and it stopped working," added Nycole. Based on the reviews from customers that purchased and used this mower, it is easy to see why the Greenworks 18-inch corded electric mower is so popular.