Is Walmart's Affordable Lawn Mower Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say

A lot of work goes into having a beautiful lawn. There are a variety of equipment and tools that almost every gardener needs to achieve that beautifully manicured look, especially a good lawn mower. With all the choices on the market, it may seem overwhelming to find the best, affordable mower for your needs. Don't despair! If you've already done the comparisons between gas and electric mowers and decided to gas is a no-go, look no further than the Greenworks 18-inch corded electric 12-amp push mower from Walmart. If an economical price is high on your must-have list, this Greenworks mower will fit the bill perfectly at around $150, one of the biggest reasons this model was chosen. But it also performs well, according to customers.

With almost 1,300 reviews at the time of this writing and a 4.5-star-rating, customers are loving this mower and for good reason. They like the well-constructed steel cutting deck, providing long-lasting performance. The 18-inch cutting path is perfect for small to medium-sized yards, common for suburban neighborhoods and starter homes. The mulching and side discharge capabilities allow you flexibility in grass management, which is a crucial feature when looking at new lawn mowers. The mower features 7-inch wheels on the front and nice-sized 8-inch wheels on the back for a little more clearance and maneuverability on various terrain. A nice safety feature is the integrated cord lock that prevents the cord from becoming disconnected while you're mowing.