The Large Maple Tree Variety You Should Reconsider Planting In Your Yard

If you're looking for a way to add extra color to your yard, a maple tree may be at the top of your list. Maples are lovely trees, known for their vibrant fall foliage and sweet sap — one variety even makes for a stunning blooming tree that bees are obsessed with. Several types are native to North America, too, such as the silver maple (Acer saccharinum), also called the swamp maple or river maple. But be warned: These ones don't make great garden trees.

While they do grow quickly, that speed comes with a cost, much like with other fast growing trees you might want to reconsider. The branches are weaker than they look and are prone to damage. Storms can break limbs off, leaving the tree looking lopsided and potentially causing bigger issues in your yard. You certainly wouldn't want to plant a silver maple beside your driveway — you might end up with branches falling onto your car!

The other reason you won't want this tree in your yard is the root system. The long, shallow roots of the silver maple often find their way into nearby structures. Sidewalks and drainage systems are commonly damaged by nearby silver maple trees. Avoid planting these trees near anything important, or else you might be dealing with repairs later on.