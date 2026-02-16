The Large Maple Tree Variety You Should Reconsider Planting In Your Yard
If you're looking for a way to add extra color to your yard, a maple tree may be at the top of your list. Maples are lovely trees, known for their vibrant fall foliage and sweet sap — one variety even makes for a stunning blooming tree that bees are obsessed with. Several types are native to North America, too, such as the silver maple (Acer saccharinum), also called the swamp maple or river maple. But be warned: These ones don't make great garden trees.
While they do grow quickly, that speed comes with a cost, much like with other fast growing trees you might want to reconsider. The branches are weaker than they look and are prone to damage. Storms can break limbs off, leaving the tree looking lopsided and potentially causing bigger issues in your yard. You certainly wouldn't want to plant a silver maple beside your driveway — you might end up with branches falling onto your car!
The other reason you won't want this tree in your yard is the root system. The long, shallow roots of the silver maple often find their way into nearby structures. Sidewalks and drainage systems are commonly damaged by nearby silver maple trees. Avoid planting these trees near anything important, or else you might be dealing with repairs later on.
Can you grow silver maples safely?
Silver maple trees have flaws, but they are still native plants that benefit the ecosystem. Wildlife enjoys these trees, their seeds attracting a diverse variety of birds, and they can be grown in soggy soil where other trees struggle to thrive. Aside from the problem with their branches, this is a hardy and adaptable tree that can survive in a wide variety of environments. If you want to enjoy the benefits without facing major consequences, you need to carefully consider where you plant it.
Give your silver maple plenty of room to grow. A large backyard is perfect for it, where your tree can stand well away from anything that might be damaged by branches or roots. If you have a river on your property, or an area that frequently floods, this tree is a great choice, as its roots are quite tolerant of wet soil. If you have a more limited space, consider a black maple, Rocky Mountain maple, striped maple, chalk maple, vine maple, or Florida maple, all of which are native and have less problematic root systems.