Plan A Unique And Quiet Camping Trip To California's Largest Lake

The largest lake in California is actually a sea. Located just south of the popular Joshua Tree National Park, the Salton Sea offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a unique and quiet camping trip along its shores. Outdoor enthusiasts visiting the area not only have the chance to camp next to one of the largest inland seas in the world, but also to enjoy activities such as kayaking, birdwatching, and hiking during their stay. Additionally, thanks to the sea's remote location, they can typically do so without the crowds that are often found at many other camping areas. Those looking for this type of camping experience need look no further than the Salton Sea State Recreation Area.

Located on the northeastern shore of the Salton Sea, the SRA has 1,600 campsites scattered across five separate campgrounds. Two of them, Varner Harbor and Mecca Beach, are considered developed, offering sites for both RV and tent camping. Some of these sites have full hookups while others require dry camping, a popular trend that RVers are absolutely loving. Corvina, Salt Creek, and Bombay Beach are the three other campgrounds; each of these offers primitive tent camping sites along the shoreline.

Given the often excruciatingly hot temperatures during summer, which can top out at 115 degrees Fahrenheit, June through September is considered the off-season. During the peak season, which runs October through May, the heat is usually a more comfortable 50 to 70 degrees. Be mindful to avoid packing mistakes for camping and take along all the necessary gear and supplies, as the Salton Sea State Recreation Area is fairly isolated and a good distance from any stores.