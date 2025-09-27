The Spider-Esque Flower That'll Fill Your Fall Garden With Hummingbirds

Although there are quite a few myths and truths to where hummingbirds really go in the winter, they will usually hang around your yard from spring through fall if their needs are being met. Watching their antics and seeing their beautiful colors never gets old, especially for avid birders. There are several things you can do to make your yard the place to be for these little fliers starting with adding the type of birdbath hummingbirds are absolutely obsessed with for a reliable water source. It is also important to ensure they have plenty to eat by planting an array of plants that hummingbirds love. One beautiful and unique flower that is sure to fill your fall garden with hummingbirds is cleome, also known as the Spider flower (Cleome hassleriana). This lofty annual can grow up to about 5 or 6 feet and produces a striking display of large flowers that bloom from early to mid-summer until fall.

The unique blooms are made of groups of small flowers in purple, pink, or white that have long, wispy stamens giving it a decidedly spidery look. The spiny stems and medium green leaves contrast beautifully with the bright colors and unique appearance of these blooms. The flowers' scent is appealing to hummingbirds and other pollinators including bees and butterflies making it a great addition to a pollinator garden. Because of the height these flowers achieve, they do not make good choices for container planting unless the containers are particularly large, and are instead best planted in the ground as the backdrop of borders, mixed with other annuals or as part of a layered look in your garden, paired with shorter flowers.