The Best Method For Fixing A Ripped Lawn Mower Bag
A fabric grass-catching bag on a lawn mower is designed to be durable; after all, they're bombarded with grass or even small bits of debris every time you mow, and they can carry a fair load of weight when full. They're also one of the crucial features to look for when shopping for a new lawn mower. Even though grass catchers are built to last, they're not eternally puncture-proof or tear-proof. Too much weight in a bag that's had more than its fair share of use and sun exposure could cause it to tear due to age degradation. A pointy stick, or getting snagged on something sharp in the garage, could also rip through the fabric-style lawn mower bag. As long as you're dealing with a simple tear and not a structural issue, your grass-catching bag could have much more life left in it. All you need is some epoxy and a makeshift patch for this simple repair technique.
For this hack, you will need two types of liquid epoxy, paired with some fabric to use as the patch for your lawnmower bag. When you empty the bag before making the repair, don't throw those grass clippings away; use them as fertilizer. They could be helpful around garden plants, or to add more nitrogen and other beneficial compounds to your lawn's soil.
How to repair a lawn mower's grass catcher bag
To make a patch for your lawnmower bag, you can use whatever type of cloth you like. Whichever material you choose, cut it at least an inch larger than the tear in all directions. If the hole in the lawn mower's bag is on or near the top, it may be easiest to work by leaving the bag attached to the mower. Otherwise, position the bag as needed to access the damaged area. Squeeze a two-part epoxy, such as Transparent Araldite Epoxy Resin, into a disposable container and mix it according to the package directions. While wearing rubber gloves, apply a little epoxy around the hole, then set the fabric patch over the hole and press it into place. Brush more epoxy over the entire fabric area using a craft stick or a similar item and let it dry for at least 16 hours. This patch may be so durable that your bag is still intact when it's time to replace your lawnmower.
An alternative to this method is using spray-on fabric adhesive. The difference in the application process with spray adhesive, though, is that the lawnmower bag should be turned inside out when the patch is applied. The drawback to spray-on adhesive is that it's not as strong as epoxy. So, it's better for a temporary fix. If you want to avoid using chemical-laden adhesives altogether, sewing a patch on by hand is another option. For this, you'll flip the bag inside out and stitch on a patch made of denim or another durable material using upholstery thread and needle. Patching the hole in a grass catcher, no matter which option you choose, will keep the grass inside the bag.