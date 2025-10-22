The Best Method For Fixing A Ripped Lawn Mower Bag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A fabric grass-catching bag on a lawn mower is designed to be durable; after all, they're bombarded with grass or even small bits of debris every time you mow, and they can carry a fair load of weight when full. They're also one of the crucial features to look for when shopping for a new lawn mower. Even though grass catchers are built to last, they're not eternally puncture-proof or tear-proof. Too much weight in a bag that's had more than its fair share of use and sun exposure could cause it to tear due to age degradation. A pointy stick, or getting snagged on something sharp in the garage, could also rip through the fabric-style lawn mower bag. As long as you're dealing with a simple tear and not a structural issue, your grass-catching bag could have much more life left in it. All you need is some epoxy and a makeshift patch for this simple repair technique.

For this hack, you will need two types of liquid epoxy, paired with some fabric to use as the patch for your lawnmower bag. When you empty the bag before making the repair, don't throw those grass clippings away; use them as fertilizer. They could be helpful around garden plants, or to add more nitrogen and other beneficial compounds to your lawn's soil.