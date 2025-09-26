Why You Should Be Planting Purple Sprouting Broccoli This Fall

You'll want to start your seeds in small containers with loamy soil and compost. Once the plants reach about two inches, it's time to transplant them into the garden. If you're starting them indoors, here are some tips for successfully moving vegetable seedlings outdoors. You'll want to ensure the soil in your garden is rich in organic matter, not too acidic, and has sufficient water retention. Give the plants about a foot and a half between them so they have room to grow to their full potential.

They like their soil to stay moist, so be sure to check on them regularly if you're not getting any rain. You can also use mulch to assist with water retention. They'll survive the frost and are often thought to become even sweeter after the first frost. If your plants are sprouting their purple heads, they may need some plant food to help boost growth. You may also want to cover your plants to protect them from pests, just be aware of possible downsides when using something like mesh netting.

You can harvest leaves anytime you'd like. Some report that the smaller leaves taste better than the larger ones, but the older leaves can be eaten as well. Harvest florets before flowers begin to bloom, but make sure they're fully formed. If you start by harvesting the shoots sprouting up on the side of stems, rather than the main sprouts toward the center, it can extend the life of your plant and assist in new growth.