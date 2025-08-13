Downsides Of Using Mesh Netting To Protect Your Garden

When it comes to the downsides of garden mesh, the impact on wildlife is perhaps the most upsetting. It can be a hazard if it's strung too loosely or has a weave size that can entangle animals. And the last thing anyone wants to see when walking out to their garden is a trapped bird struggling to break free. Fortunately, there are ways to prevent this nightmare from occurring.

There are many varieties of garden mesh on the market, and you can check if your netting is safe for birds and other wildlife by testing the weave with your finger. If your finger fits through the weave, it's too big. Mesh and netting with fine weaves are much safer for wildlife, although they'll still keep out the pollinators and beneficial insects you may want visiting your plants.

How you install garden mesh also makes a difference. Keeping the mesh taut over a frame and securing it tightly to the ground will ensure loose netting doesn't create an entanglement hazard for wildlife. If larger pests are your focus, chicken wire or tomato cages are better alternatives to netting, as they won't entangle snakes, frogs, and birds. If insects are your main concern, an alternative to garden mesh is to consider plants that will repel pests from your garden naturally like marigolds, lavender, and rosemary. Ultimately, responsible use of garden mesh — or considering its alternatives — will result in a sustainable garden safe for wildlife and the environment.