The Charming New York Town That's Great For Outdoor Adventures All Year Long

Although New Yorkers love urban life, they're also always on the lookout for opportunities to escape the city and experience more nature than Central Park has to offer. For example, Kaaterskill Falls is a spectacular sight in the Catskills that's beautiful in all seasons, and near and dear to many. But there's also so much beauty just a bit further north. Offering lakes, lush mountains, and scenic valleys all teeming with wildlife — including a few creatures you'll want to beware of — the Adirondack Mountains are one region that you should add to your outdoor adventure list, even if you aren't a New York native.

One spot in particular that's worth venturing to in the Adirondack region is the Village of Speculator. Known by locals as an "all-season vacationland," this quaint village of less than 400 people sits right on the shores of Lake Pleasant and boasts a plethora of outdoor activities that will keep you busy no matter the weather — from hiking and paddling to skiing and ice fishing — as well as some quirky attractions that are unique to this tiny town.

Speculator is in New York's Hamilton County, about a four-hour drive north of Manhattan, and an hour and a half north of New York's state capital of Albany. Look for the whimsical "Pig Rock" — a giant boulder just outside of town that was painted by the local Christian Boys Camp to look like the face of a huge hog — and you'll know you're nearly there. Once you're arrived, locals will tell you that directions to any and all attractions revolve around "The Four Corners": the biggest intersection in Speculator, where Route 8 intersects Route 30. Here's what to check out on your next visit.