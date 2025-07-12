Hike To One Of New York's Most Spectacular Waterfalls At This Sprawling State Park

With 700,000 acres of wilderness, 300 miles of trails, loads of mountain peaks, and a world-famous waterfall, the Catskill Park is a state park that deserves to be a national park. Unlike a national park, it charges no entrance fees. In other words, you won't spend a fortune leaving and re-entering if you want to explore the charming small towns in the four counties the park covers. These include musician mecca Woodstock, fly-fishing hot spot Phoenicia, fall-foliage destination Shokan, and culinary wonderland Windham.

Catskill Park is also home to New York's loftiest waterfall, Kaaterskill Falls, which is your reward for hiking an out-and-back trail that begins near Laurel House Road. In addition to rising 260 feet in the air, Kaaterskill Falls has a two-level cascade that's bound to impress. This waterfall has lots of lore attached to it too. It was a sacred site for the Mohican people who lived beside the Hudson River, and scenes from Washington Irving's "Rip Van Winkle" describe its majesty. Thomas Cole, founder of the Hudson River School of Art, even memorialized it in his painting "The Falls at Kaaterskill."

The 1/2-mile path to the Kaaterskill Falls viewing platform is loaded with stairs, so bring plenty of drinking water. All Catskill Park explorers are also encouraged to carry hiking essentials in case of emergency. This list includes a flashlight with extra batteries, a lighter, and a first aid kit.