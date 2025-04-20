Tidy Up The Edges Around Your Trees With This Must-Try Tool
Nothing ruins the look of a well-kept yard like messy, overgrown grass creeping up around your trees. If you've ever tried to tackle this problem with a shovel or a trimmer, you know how frustrating and time-consuming it can be. Uneven lines, jagged cuts, and the constant battle against regrowth make it a job no one looks forward to. But there's a better way to get those edges looking sharp without all the struggle.
The key to a professional-looking tree border is precision. Instead of hacking away with makeshift tools, you need something designed for the job. That's where the right edging tool comes in. With a sturdy blade and a guided cut, a step lawn edger (or manual edger), such as this one by Byhagern, allows you to create a perfectly rounded shape that stays clean and defined. Unlike other methods, which often leave behind an inconsistent finish, this approach ensures a deep, crisp edge that won't disappear after the next rainfall.
For best results, start by marking out your circle with a simple guide – string works well for this. Then, use the edger to press firmly into the ground, following your outline. If you encounter thicker roots or compact soil, a little extra effort will keep your line consistent. The depth of the cut matters too; a deep edge prevents grass from creeping back in too quickly. Once your cut is complete, clear away any loose soil or debris. You'll be left with a sharp, defined border that instantly enhances the appearance of your yard.
Finish the tree edging job with the right techniques
@thelawndad
Love some crispy natural edges around a tree🌲. Makes it much cleaner and easier to mow around! 👉🏻 Edging tool used in my profile #satisfying #diy #lawn #landscaping #howto♬ Cloudy Sky - Tundra Beats
Once the edge is cut, there's more work to be done to keep it looking pristine. A deep trench alone won't stop weeds and grass from sneaking back in, so a few extra steps will make all the difference. After carving out the edge, remove any leftover roots or stones to keep the area as clean as possible. This not only improves the look but also ensures that new grass doesn't take hold too quickly.
Next, consider adding a layer of mulch or decorative stone. This step serves two purposes — it enhances the overall aesthetic and acts as a barrier against weeds. Mulch retains moisture, helping tree roots stay hydrated while reducing weed growth. Don't make this mulching mistake and use too much, or else you'll suffocate your plant and don't mound it around the trunk base, either. Decorative stones, on the other hand, create a polished finish while keeping the edge intact for longer. Either choice will help maintain the crispness of your border while cutting down on maintenance.
A final pass with a knife or small hand tool will neaten up the edges, giving you that professionally manicured look. Keep in mind that as soil settles, the volume you remove will expand, so be prepared to dispose of excess dirt accordingly. A wheelbarrow makes cleanup much easier and prevents piles of displaced soil from cluttering your yard. With the right tool and these finishing touches, you can achieve a flawless border around your trees that lasts.