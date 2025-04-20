Tidy Up The Edges Around Your Trees With This Must-Try Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing ruins the look of a well-kept yard like messy, overgrown grass creeping up around your trees. If you've ever tried to tackle this problem with a shovel or a trimmer, you know how frustrating and time-consuming it can be. Uneven lines, jagged cuts, and the constant battle against regrowth make it a job no one looks forward to. But there's a better way to get those edges looking sharp without all the struggle.

Advertisement

The key to a professional-looking tree border is precision. Instead of hacking away with makeshift tools, you need something designed for the job. That's where the right edging tool comes in. With a sturdy blade and a guided cut, a step lawn edger (or manual edger), such as this one by Byhagern, allows you to create a perfectly rounded shape that stays clean and defined. Unlike other methods, which often leave behind an inconsistent finish, this approach ensures a deep, crisp edge that won't disappear after the next rainfall.

For best results, start by marking out your circle with a simple guide – string works well for this. Then, use the edger to press firmly into the ground, following your outline. If you encounter thicker roots or compact soil, a little extra effort will keep your line consistent. The depth of the cut matters too; a deep edge prevents grass from creeping back in too quickly. Once your cut is complete, clear away any loose soil or debris. You'll be left with a sharp, defined border that instantly enhances the appearance of your yard.

Advertisement