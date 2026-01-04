Why You Should Reconsider Using Plastic Garden Edging In Your Yard

Despite its widespread use, plastic edging comes with limitations that can make it less than ideal for long-term use. Prolonged exposure to sunlight can cause it to fade, weaken, and become brittle, leaving it vulnerable to nicks and scratches from lawn mowers or trimmers. Sections may then shift or buckle, making that once-tidy border look uneven and messy. Sustainability is another concern — while some edging is made from recycled plastics, it still isn't biodegradable, and when it comes time to replace it, some municipalities won't accept it in curbside recycling.

Fortunately, there are plenty of budget-friendly alternatives you can use to install attractive, effective edging without relying on plastic. For starters, you could simply create a crisp barrier between your lawns and a planting bed by using a garden spade to dig a small trench at least 2 to 4 inches wide and 3 inches deep between the grass and where your planting area begins. This gap should be enough to prevent turf runners (or rhizomes) from entering your landscaped bed. For a more structured look, scalloped concrete edging, available at most home improvement stores or nurseries, offers durability and a clean, classic look. You could also make your own low concrete border using a mold, such as this Tbvechi Concrete Garden Fence Mold, to make your own long-lasting low concrete fence around your beds.

Natural materials like gravel, bricks, or stones can also work beautifully as garden edging. With a little patience, you might even be able to locate these items secondhand or at discounted rates, making them a cost-effective choice that's both practical and visually appealing. These alternatives will not only give your garden a polished look but also offer solutions that are more durable and environmentally friendly than traditional plastic edging.