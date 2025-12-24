How To Protect Your DIY Mason Jar Garden Lights From Wind And Rain
There's something especially enchanting about a backyard lit with twinkling lights that set a soothing glow and illuminate the night for outdoor parties or family get-togethers. For instance, you could light up your patio for a relaxing meal or hang up string lights to enjoy other parts of your property at night, such as by your fire pit. Repurposing empty mason jars makes an especially appealing option since they're inexpensive, easy to work with, and can be filled with mini string lights, a battery-operated tea candle, or even a solar light. For little to no cost, you could set them on tabletops, line them along walkways, or suspend them from hooks or tree branches to brighten once-dark corners of your yard. As a plus, there are many ways you can add your own style to them, whether it's by spray painting them or adorning them with some rustic twine. But as charming as DIY mason-jar lanterns are, they come with one big drawback: the weather. Learning how to protect your lantern lights from inclement weather is an important step in keeping your backyard perfectly lit.
Gusts of wind can easily topple and shatter these glass jars, while rain can quickly fill them with water, damaging candles or shorting out lights. You could bring them indoors whenever the forecast looks iffy, but that can become a hassle — and takes away from the ease of having at-the-ready outdoor lighting. Luckily, there are a few simple solutions you could employ so a few rain clouds or wind won't upset your setup — and none of them require hauling your jars inside every time the forecast looks uncertain.
Weathering-proofing DIY mason-jar lanterns
One way to make your mason jar lanterns that are sitting on your deck or tabletop more wind-resistant is to weigh them down. To do this, pour a layer of pebbles, marbles, or sand inside them before inserting your light sources of choice — the extra weight at the bottom will lower the chances of them getting blown over by the wind. Another option is to place your lanterns in a spot that offers wind protection, such as along a wall, under a covered porch, or nestled among plants. For hanging lanterns, be sure they're suspended with sturdy wire rather than rope or twine, which can fray, stretch, or give way over time. Keep the length of the wire in check as well — if it's too long, the lanterns might still swing excessively in the wind due to the excess slack.
As for rain, covering your mason jars with their original lids can stop water from seeping inside. You could also stretch plastic wrap across the jars' openings and secure it with a rubber band before topping them with their covers. For protection against rust caused by the elements, paint your lids with a rust-preventing spray paint. Another option for rust-proofing is to swap out the metal lids for plastic ones, such as Jumterlee Plastic Mason Jar Lids — their silicone rings will add an extra element of protection against unwanted moisture. Still, no weatherproofing will completely protect your mason-jar lanterns from extra-strong winds or downpours. So it's best to bring them indoors for safekeeping in cases where heavy wind or rain is expected, so they'll be ready to shine brightly again when the skies clear.