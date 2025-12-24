How To Protect Your DIY Mason Jar Garden Lights From Wind And Rain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something especially enchanting about a backyard lit with twinkling lights that set a soothing glow and illuminate the night for outdoor parties or family get-togethers. For instance, you could light up your patio for a relaxing meal or hang up string lights to enjoy other parts of your property at night, such as by your fire pit. Repurposing empty mason jars makes an especially appealing option since they're inexpensive, easy to work with, and can be filled with mini string lights, a battery-operated tea candle, or even a solar light. For little to no cost, you could set them on tabletops, line them along walkways, or suspend them from hooks or tree branches to brighten once-dark corners of your yard. As a plus, there are many ways you can add your own style to them, whether it's by spray painting them or adorning them with some rustic twine. But as charming as DIY mason-jar lanterns are, they come with one big drawback: the weather. Learning how to protect your lantern lights from inclement weather is an important step in keeping your backyard perfectly lit.

Gusts of wind can easily topple and shatter these glass jars, while rain can quickly fill them with water, damaging candles or shorting out lights. You could bring them indoors whenever the forecast looks iffy, but that can become a hassle — and takes away from the ease of having at-the-ready outdoor lighting. Luckily, there are a few simple solutions you could employ so a few rain clouds or wind won't upset your setup — and none of them require hauling your jars inside every time the forecast looks uncertain.