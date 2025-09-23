Does This Popular And Spicy Plant Really Repel Snakes? Here's What The Evidence Says

There are two types of snakes you might want to see in your garden, as they're non-venomous and make great pest control. But if even these reptilian visitors make your skin crawl, you may be eager to vanquish them regardless of any benefit they might serve. Many homeowners are often eager to try an all-natural approach, and chili pepper (Capsicum annuum), a plant that's native to northern parts of South America and southwestern parts of North America, has sometimes been touted as an easy DIY snake deterrent. Does it really work, though, or is it proverbial snake oil?

At first blush, this method makes sense. Chili peppers are often considered a good pest repellent because they contain capsaicin — the chemical that gives them that spicy kick — which is irritating to many animals. Peppers are also frequently used in DIY pest control methods. Cayenne pepper, for example, is sometimes used to humanely banish rabbits from your garden. Purportedly, if you make a repellent that contains hot pepper and spray it around your yard, you can deter snakes from making their home there.

However, capsaicin's effect on snakes is rather dubious. One study found that capsaicin baits were ineffective at repelling lizards, which snakes are closely related to; researchers suggested this could be because, like birds, lizards don't have the capsaicin receptors that cause irritation in mammals. Both Mississippi State University Extension School and Colorado State University Extension School note that, while multiple commercial and DIY snake repellent remedies have been tested for their ability to repel snakes, none have proven to be effective.