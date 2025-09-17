What Campers Need To Know About The Changes To California's Camping Reservation System
Camping is a fantastic way to enjoy nature. It can be relaxing or exciting, but it can also occasionally be stressful. While there are tips for booking the perfect campsite, securing a reservation can still be frustrating. That was how many users described using ReserveCalifornia.com to book a campground in California state parks. However, a recent revamp to the reservation system hopes to eliminate some of the issues.
Previously, campsite availability could only be viewed from the ReserveCalifornia site. Now, it can be accessed directly from California's main state parks website, allowing hopeful visitors to search for sites more easily. One major improvement is that the new system has close to real-time updates, meaning open spots caused by cancellations should reappear more quickly than they previously did (canceled campsites were previously placed in a hold, making them inaccessible to last-minute reservations for two days or more). The system also shows available sites near the one you're searching for, making it easier to adjust your plans if the campground you were hoping to snag is full. It provides information about how close they are to the originally selected location, what types of sites are available, and a brief description of the area.
Many popular locations are still likely to fill up quickly, but these changes should hopefully make planning your trip easier. If you're still struggling to get a reservation, there are also first-come first-served campsites in many of the state's designated regions to check out. These areas are walk-up, so be sure you know the difference between walk-up and walk-in campsites before you go.
What is the Reservation Drawing?
In addition to the site improvements, the California State Parks have also expanded their reservation lottery system. Called the Reservation Drawing, this program allows campers a chance to reserve a spot at one of several popular locations across California. The program started in 2023 with cabins at Mount Tamalpais State Park, but now includes select campgrounds and campsites in Malibu Creek State Park, Morro Bay State, and McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park. These areas tend to fill up quickly, so many visitors miss out on the experience. The Reservation Drawing should allow more people to enjoy these beautiful areas by leveling the playing field.
Individual drawings begins eight months before the reservation dates and ends one month later. Winners are notified by email and have 30 days to claim their reservation, with any unclaimed reservations going up for general booking six months before the reservation date. Currently, it is free to enter the drawing, although the FAQ states a small entry fee may someday be instituted. While entry is free, winners do still need to pay the appropriate booking fee to reserve their campground of choice.
Don't get too disappointed if you don't win your first time out. The program employs a point system: Each time you enter without winning a reservation, you become slightly more likely to win next time. These popular campgrounds are visited by many people each year. To keep them pristine, be sure to practice sustainable and responsible camping techniques to reduce your impact.