The Spacious California Campground That's Perfect For A Beachside Getaway
Few coastal destinations in the United States are as iconic as California's Big Sur. Situated along Highway 1, which itself is considered a bucket list road trip route, Big Sur comprises roughly 90 miles of coastline in central California. Anyone looking to spend more than just a few hours driving along this fabled roadway should consider overnighting at Plaskett Creek Campground inside of Los Padres National Forest. With stunning views and easy access to a variety of outdoor activities, this spacious California campground is perfect for a beachside getaway.
Plaskett Creek Campground has just under 4 dozen campsites, including 3 group camping sites. All of the sites are available for tent camping, with 43 being usable by RV campers as well. However, none of the sites have electrical hookups, so RVers need to be prepared to dry camp. Individual sites don't have water, although water is available at various points within the campground. Each individual site has a picnic table and fire ring with a grill, while group sites have multiple tables, grills, a campfire area, vault toilets, and drinking water.
Single campsites are $45 per night. This fee allows for 6-8 people and 2 vehicles per site. Group sites run $150 and up per night. These sites allow for as many as 40 people and 10 vehicles. Dogs are allowed in Los Padres National Forest and Plaskett Creek Campground, but must be kept on a leash. Reservations for either can be made on Recreation.gov.
Things to do while camping at Plaskett Creek Campground
Los Padres National Forest is packed with outdoor recreational opportunities, ranging from hiking to caving and hunting to horseback riding. All of these are within a short drive of the campground, and visitors staying in Plaskett Creek Campground can partake in any of the activities available within the national forest. Plaskett Creek Campground itself is a great starting point for many outdoor adventures, specifically hiking and exploring along the renowned Sand Dollar Beach.
There are a number of trails near the campground, with the Willet hiking trail being principal among them. But Sand Dollar Beach, which happens to be the biggest sand beach (as opposed to rock) in the Big Sur region, is the big draw for most campers at Plaskett Creek Campground. The walk to the beach is too short to even qualify as a hike. This close proximity makes it perfect for campers toting fishing rods, surfboards, or other recreational equipment, as the waters here are popular for fishing, surfing, and swimming. Those not wanting to exert that much energy can also enjoy beachcombing, picnicking, or just hanging out at the beach. At times, it is also possible to view various species of whales from the beach.
Those who do make their way to the beach and into the water do need to exercise caution. There are a number of creatures to beware of when swimming in California waters. Additionally, Big Sur is well-known for often rough waves and dangerously strong rip currents, which can be an unexpected danger at the beach for those not familiar with ocean currents.
Wildlife in Los Padres National Forest and Plaskett Creek Campground
Beyond just the creatures to look out for along the shoreline and in the water, there is an abundance of wildlife in Los Padres National Forest. Among the animals and birds that inhabit the park are nearly 2 dozen species listed as either threatened or endangered. This menagerie of creatures affords ample opportunity for wildlife viewing, but can also present a certain amount of risk for campers.
For starters, visitors have an opportunity to view one of the largest and rarest birds in North America – the California condor. Those watching the skies are also likely to spot bald eagles and peregrine falcons. In all, more than 300 species of birds spend time in the national forest. Given that, it is a good idea to carry a bird identification book, such as "Sibley Birds West: Field Guide to Birds of Western North America," when spending time here.
There are many more animals that call Los Padres National Forest home, including elk, deer, wild pigs, and antelope. The area is also home to two types of apex predators: mountain lions and black bears, making it important that hikers and campers be aware of their surroundings, recognize the warning signs that a mountain lion may be nearby, and avoid mistakes that attract bears to campsites. Above all else, it is important to maintain a safe and respectful distance from all wild creatures encountered in the national forest, whether it be a sea lion on the beach or a mountain lion on the hiking trail.