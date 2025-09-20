The Spacious California Campground That's Perfect For A Beachside Getaway

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few coastal destinations in the United States are as iconic as California's Big Sur. Situated along Highway 1, which itself is considered a bucket list road trip route, Big Sur comprises roughly 90 miles of coastline in central California. Anyone looking to spend more than just a few hours driving along this fabled roadway should consider overnighting at Plaskett Creek Campground inside of Los Padres National Forest. With stunning views and easy access to a variety of outdoor activities, this spacious California campground is perfect for a beachside getaway.

Plaskett Creek Campground has just under 4 dozen campsites, including 3 group camping sites. All of the sites are available for tent camping, with 43 being usable by RV campers as well. However, none of the sites have electrical hookups, so RVers need to be prepared to dry camp. Individual sites don't have water, although water is available at various points within the campground. Each individual site has a picnic table and fire ring with a grill, while group sites have multiple tables, grills, a campfire area, vault toilets, and drinking water.

Single campsites are $45 per night. This fee allows for 6-8 people and 2 vehicles per site. Group sites run $150 and up per night. These sites allow for as many as 40 people and 10 vehicles. Dogs are allowed in Los Padres National Forest and Plaskett Creek Campground, but must be kept on a leash. Reservations for either can be made on Recreation.gov.