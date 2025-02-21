5 Dangerous Creatures To Look Out For When Exploring A Shoreline

You can't have a list of dangerous animals to come across on a beach without mentioning jellyfish. There are over 2,000 known species, though it's thought the ocean might hold as many as 300,000. They are a diverse group, all belonging to the phylum Cnidaria. When ranking by the threat they pose to people, there are 11 types of jellyfish that have a high danger level and should be avoided as much as possible, including sea nettles, sea wasps, and box jellyfish.

Humans stumble across these interesting animals all the time when in the ocean. It's estimated that every year, over 150 million people come into contact with these unique sea creatures. A sting from a jellyfish can leave welts, burning, itchiness, swelling, and throbbing. For some individuals (or those who face several stings), heart issues, muscle spasms, headaches, confusion, vomiting, and stomach pain can also occur. Thankfully, though a sting can be painful, the chances of death are fairly minimal. Carry a beach-specific first-aid kit so you can make sure you don't panic and know exactly what you should do if you get stung by a jellyfish.

In the water, it's not always easy to see these animals. However, you can take steps to avoid them floating around you by staying in groups, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding jellyfish season. If you come across one stranded on the beach, you may want to help it, but unless you are taking proper precautions, you are going to hurt yourself and the jellyfish. While the top of the jellyfish doesn't contain stingers, the tentacles may be hidden, or some of the cells may have broken off and gotten stuck on the top, which means there's always a chance of getting stung.

