How To Help Your DIY Wood Planter Last Longer

If you have old wooden boxes lying around your property, maybe from a past move or even a long-ago peach harvest, there's no need to throw them away. Consider embracing the "reduce, reuse, recycle" mindset and repurposing them to make a rustic planter for your garden.

Before you get started, there are several things you'll need to keep in mind if you want your new garden box to last. For starters, check to make sure that the container has holes at the bottom for water drainage. If it doesn't, you can easily drill them on your own with a power tool. Somewhere between three and six holes should do the trick, depending on the size of your box. If you're worried about soil falling through, first cover the holes with a layer of netting or mesh, which you'll be able to find at your local hardware store or online.

Given what happens when you don't seal your wood deck, it's also important to give your wooden planter the same treatment. That way it will last through the rainy spring, hot dry summer, and for years to come. Although sealing a deck often requires synthetic stain, you'll want to avoid potentially toxic chemicals for this project. Instead, look for an organic alternative like Garden Box Armor sealer from Seal It Green, which is FDA-approved for food contact. It also works well for bird houses, dog houses, chicken coops, and raised garden beds built on a budget using this DIY hack.

