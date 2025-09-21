DIY A Carnival-Inspired Bird Feeder With A Repurposed Bicycle Wheel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Building bird feeders is a simple way to fill your yard with feathered friends, but that's not the only reason to try this type of DIY project. It's also an opportunity to upcycle items that might otherwise end up in a landfill. You'll help the planet and save money by building a basic bird feeder from plastic spoons, transforming an old bicycle wheel into a show-stopping seed dispenser, or realizing another repurposing idea. Inexpensive bicycle wheels are easy to find, and you don't need a super-functional one to make a feeder. Plus, the circular shape offers visual interest and lots of creative possibilities. Whether your bicycle wheel becomes a frame for hanging apple bird feeders or a Ferris wheel that birds ride as they snack on sunflower seeds, the final product is sure to bring you joy.

In addition to lending the aesthetic appeal of geometry to your yard, bicycle wheels are a great fit for bird feeder projects because they're designed to withstand rain, dirt, and almost anything else Mother Nature throws at them. Drilling through their rims isn't hard, especially if they're made of aluminum and you have high-speed steel drill bits, such as this 15-piece Irwin Titanium Drill Bit Set.

The spokes can be used in all sorts of ways, too. You can weave solar-powered fairy lights into them to illuminate a feeder at night or suspend pinecones from them to help your creation blend into a wooded area. Bike wheels even hold paint well. DecoArt's Weatherproof Patio Paint is a solid choice for bird feeder projects since it's non-toxic, low odor, and designed for the great outdoors.