DIY A Carnival-Inspired Bird Feeder With A Repurposed Bicycle Wheel
Building bird feeders is a simple way to fill your yard with feathered friends, but that's not the only reason to try this type of DIY project. It's also an opportunity to upcycle items that might otherwise end up in a landfill. You'll help the planet and save money by building a basic bird feeder from plastic spoons, transforming an old bicycle wheel into a show-stopping seed dispenser, or realizing another repurposing idea. Inexpensive bicycle wheels are easy to find, and you don't need a super-functional one to make a feeder. Plus, the circular shape offers visual interest and lots of creative possibilities. Whether your bicycle wheel becomes a frame for hanging apple bird feeders or a Ferris wheel that birds ride as they snack on sunflower seeds, the final product is sure to bring you joy.
In addition to lending the aesthetic appeal of geometry to your yard, bicycle wheels are a great fit for bird feeder projects because they're designed to withstand rain, dirt, and almost anything else Mother Nature throws at them. Drilling through their rims isn't hard, especially if they're made of aluminum and you have high-speed steel drill bits, such as this 15-piece Irwin Titanium Drill Bit Set.
The spokes can be used in all sorts of ways, too. You can weave solar-powered fairy lights into them to illuminate a feeder at night or suspend pinecones from them to help your creation blend into a wooded area. Bike wheels even hold paint well. DecoArt's Weatherproof Patio Paint is a solid choice for bird feeder projects since it's non-toxic, low odor, and designed for the great outdoors.
How to make a Ferris wheel bird feeder
If the magic of a carnival ride is just what your yard needs, turn a bicycle wheel into a Ferris wheel feeder. For this project, you'll need one bike wheel with an aluminum rim and a drill with both a ¼-inch high-speed steel drill bit and a bit that can bore 9/32-inch holes into wood. You'll also need scrap wood, which you'll use to make the Ferris wheel's seed-dispensing seats, and non-toxic glue that will stick to wood and withstand outdoor conditions. Gorilla Ultimate Waterproof Wood Glue is an option worth considering. If you're not covering the seats with paint, choose a weather-resistant wood species such as cypress or cedar. Or, coat the wood with a waterproof sealant that won't endanger wildlife. Finally, gather eight bolts that are ¼ inch in diameter — slightly longer than the seats — along with a nut and washer for each.
Drill eight evenly spaced holes in the wheel's rim and cut the wood into sixteen sides, sixteen ends, and eight bases for the box-like seats. YouTuber @AJPvideo recommends making the sides 4 inches long, the ends 2 inches tall, and the bases 3 inches wide. Drill a centered hole near the top of each side piece. Glue together the wood pieces to create uniformly sized boxes. For extra sturdiness, nail them together after the glue has dried. Then, attach the boxes to the rim holes with your bolts, washers, and nuts. You can mount the finished product to a fence with a T-post. Spin it before filling it with seed to make sure it moves smoothly.
Other ways to turn a bike wheel into a bird feeder
If you don't have the tools to make a miniature Ferris wheel, you can still turn an old bike wheel into a carnival-inspired feeder. One of the simplest ways to make a wheel-based feeder is to place seeds in the rim, which acts as a narrow serving tray. Just strip off the tire, pour birdseed into the bottom of the rim, and hang the wheel from a tree branch with a rope. To give this setup some carnival-inspired flair, paint the rim and spokes red and white, the colors of old-fashioned popcorn buckets and big top circus tents. You could even decorate the feeder so it looks like Wheel of Fortune — also known as the Big 6 Wheel – or another wheel-based carnival game.
Hanging the bike wheel horizontally lets you play with elements of other carnival games. Ring toss is one of the easiest carnival games to replicate with a wheel-based bird feeder. Use several single-use plastic bottles as seed dispensers, cut holes in their sides so birds can access the treats you're serving, and affix hooks to the caps. Next, attach screws to the wheel's rim to give the hooks somewhere to hang. Then, add colorful rings for hungry birds to use as perches. Make sure the rings are made of a material that's sturdy and weather-resistant but unlikely to pose risks to your feathered friends. If you're looking to repurpose other household items in your garden, incorporate old wooden curtain rings or metal towel rings. Or, upcycle mason jar lid rings and use the leftovers to DIY wind chimes.