How To DIY Your Own Pavers Using Old Plastic Pots

Sometimes, the simplest items that seem trash-worthy are actually more like treasures when it comes to DIY projects. Take those lowly, thin plastic containers that come with plants purchased from a garden center, for instance. They're uninteresting and tend to get thrown away or stacked in a shed, awaiting a new purpose for another project for someday. That someday can be today, especially if you have at least five or six of those plastic pots hanging around.

Nursery pots are thinner than decorative plastic plant pots since they're designed for function rather than aesthetics. They're quite functional as forms for round pavers and they're thin enough to cut with ease. The best part is that you can get at least a couple paver forms from each pot by cutting it into rings. The wider the nursery pot, the wider the paver you can make with it.

If you don't have enough nursery pots to make an assortment of paver forms, ask your neighbors or the greater community in your local Buy Nothing group. It's a good idea to have extras so you can make even more pavers of varying sizes for a completely unique look. And if you end up with far more than you need, use some as a money-saving soil hack for potted plants.