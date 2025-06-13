The Money-Saving Soil Hack You Should Try Out On Your Annuals

Because garden centers start to open up for the season, spring is quite an exciting time. Plants of all sizes, shapes, and colors are up for grabs, and it's tempting to fill the entire car trunk and back seat with flowers when the price is right. Taking all these plants home brings a sense of joy, but you may wonder where to plant everything once the flowerbeds are full. Fortunately, large plant pots offer a wonderful way to display your favorite groupings of annuals on the porch and patio. But then there's another conundrum: The larger the pot, the more soil it needs to plant the flowers high enough to see them above the rim.

While you could buy bag after bag of potting soil to fill those pots, there's an easier, far less expensive way to fill them ... and you likely already have the solution. Save those nursery plant pots — the thin, flimsy plastic ones that the plants are in at the nursery — and use them to fill some of the space in the bottom of your large planters. This hack works particularly well for planting annuals, since annuals tend to have shallower root systems compared to perennials. Nursery pots make a wonderful filler material since they're typically discarded or stored in stacks in a corner of the garage, perhaps forgotten for seasons on end. If you have more plant pots than you'll ever need, you could also turn some into DIY birdhouses with just a little extra effort.

