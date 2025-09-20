The Controversial Plant Hack That's Dividing Gardeners

Propagating plants is a great way to expand your garden, and there are plenty of clever propagation techniques you can use to do this. One hack that's been causing a stir is proplifting. The name comes from the words "shoplifting" and "propagation" — it consists of taking fallen plant leaves or stems from the floors of garden centers or nurseries and planting them at home. Succulents, such as the low-maintenance burro's tail, are the most popular target, but houseplants like pothos can also sometimes be proplifted.

Larger stores, such as Walmart and Home Depot, typically throw fallen leaves away at the end of the day, and proplifters view this hack as a sustainable way to turn trash into healthy plants. Others would disagree, arguing that it's theft. Even if the plant material is going to be thrown away, it still belongs to the store. Many nurseries propagate their own plants as well, so taking plant material from them could place extra strain on them.

Detractors also point to people taking the trend too far. While the proplifting subreddit recommends people only take fallen material and always ask an employee first, not everyone follows these rules. Some gardeners take cuttings from plants, damaging the plant so that it can't be sold or must be discounted. The long term impacts can include stores limiting the number of plants they sell or increasing their prices overall, neither of which is good for the gardening community.