A Clever DIY Handwashing Station Idea To Try On Your Next Camping Trip

Part of the fun of a camping trip is embracing the DIY lifestyle for a few days: collecting wood, building your own fire, and finding novel ways to cook your favorite foods over that same campfire. Throw in some hiking, exploring, perhaps a little fishing or kayaking, and you have a nice assortment of truly hands-on activities. Hands-on anything often means hands dirty, too. And unless you camp at one of these luxurious glamping spots across the United States, the campsite at your favorite outdoor destination setup might not have a nearby restroom with a sink. Instead, build your own rinsing station using a plastic jug and a straw.

Of course, you could go all day without washing your hands, but that's not really the best idea when prepping and eating food. While wet wipes, hand sanitizer, or straight-up pouring your water bottle over your hands work in a pinch, none of these is a truly solid solution.

But with so many genius hacks for starting a campfire, there has to be one for easily washing your hands. This simple option turns a straw and any plastic jug or bottle with a lid into a makeshift (recyclable) camp handwashing setup. A little creativity turns these items into a water vessel with a spigot you can turn on and off as desired, simply by using items you may have otherwise discarded. How's that for some camping craftiness?