If Your Lawn Is Full Of Soil Plugs From Aerating, Here's What You Can Do

A crucial part of lawn care is core aeration with a lawn aerator. It is important to use an actual aerator instead of one of the seemingly clever lawn aeration hacks that cut corners. Core aeration works by the aerator extracting several plugs of soil and thatch from your lawn, allowing more air, moisture, and nutrient flow. This is accomplished by reducing soil compaction, which several factors, including heavy machinery and foot traffic, can cause. While the benefits of core aeration are great, the process leaves too many unattractive little soil plugs on the ground to count, making your yard significantly less appealing. While it may be tempting to remove the plugs, the best thing to do is keep the soil plugs in your yard and put them to use.

The desire to remove the soil plugs, which are 2 to 3 inch brown cylinders bearing an unfortunate resemblance to animal droppings, is understandable. Not only are the soil plugs ugly to look at in your lawn, but they can also present a tripping hazard if you are not careful when walking around in your yard. However, these soil plugs are actually great for your yard as they can help the soil structure with its nutrient content. The soil, mixed with organic material, will help spread important nutrients back to your yard and reduce thatch.