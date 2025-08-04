The Clever Lawn Aeration Hack You May Want To Reconsider Trying
Having a picture-perfect lawn that boosts your home's curb appeal doesn't come without time and effort. From utilizing the right mowing techniques to control weeds to perfecting your fertilization needs, keeping your yard healthy and visually appealing can be an arduous process involving multiple tools. As a result, even if you love taking the time to manicure the grass, you may find yourself looking for efficient DIYs like using high heels for aeration.
If it's the right time of year to aerate your lawn based on its grass type or you see signs such as pooling water or lackluster grass, break out a spike or core aerator. Those who don't have one of these tools on hand may wonder if there's anything else they can use — like the high heels sitting in their closet. The trending hack of using high heels or stilettos as lawn aerators can be tempting, especially if you already have an old pair you don't mind getting dirty. However, there are a few reasons they may not be the best option for you or your lawn.
Why you should avoiding using high heels to aerate your lawn
Before using high heels to aerate your lawn, understand the difference between core and spike aerators. There are different types of spike aerators available, from advanced pull-behind tools to pitchforks. High heels also fall into this category. Overall, spike aerators can be great for a quick fix in your yard, and they're a less expensive option than core aerators, which remove plugs of dirt. However, they may worsen problems in the long run, since they aren't actually removing any soil from your compacted lawn. Similarly, high heels may be helpful fixing a small area on the fly, but they aren't the best choice for long-term yard maintenance.
Using high heels to aerate your lawn can also be time-consuming and a workout for you. Since heels have only one spike attached to the foot, you'll have to repeatedly pace over the area you want to aerate, making only two holes at a time. This isn't a problem when you're trying to fix a small spot, but for the entirety of your yard, it may not be as effective as investing in the right tools.
Overall, if you need to quickly fix a tiny, compacted patch of grass without any other tools on hand, high heels can be a smart hack for getting the job done. But, for general yard tending, they may not be the best option. Instead, improve your yard's health or remove standing water in the lawn by opting for a high-quality aerator. There are even budget-friendly options that can still help you get your steps in, like the Ohuhu lawn aerator shoes.