The Clever Lawn Aeration Hack You May Want To Reconsider Trying

Before using high heels to aerate your lawn, understand the difference between core and spike aerators. There are different types of spike aerators available, from advanced pull-behind tools to pitchforks. High heels also fall into this category. Overall, spike aerators can be great for a quick fix in your yard, and they're a less expensive option than core aerators, which remove plugs of dirt. However, they may worsen problems in the long run, since they aren't actually removing any soil from your compacted lawn. Similarly, high heels may be helpful fixing a small area on the fly, but they aren't the best choice for long-term yard maintenance.

Using high heels to aerate your lawn can also be time-consuming and a workout for you. Since heels have only one spike attached to the foot, you'll have to repeatedly pace over the area you want to aerate, making only two holes at a time. This isn't a problem when you're trying to fix a small spot, but for the entirety of your yard, it may not be as effective as investing in the right tools.

Overall, if you need to quickly fix a tiny, compacted patch of grass without any other tools on hand, high heels can be a smart hack for getting the job done. But, for general yard tending, they may not be the best option. Instead, improve your yard's health or remove standing water in the lawn by opting for a high-quality aerator. There are even budget-friendly options that can still help you get your steps in, like the Ohuhu lawn aerator shoes.