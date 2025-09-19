Why Florida Is A Great Destination For A Luxury Outdoor Adventure
Florida was named the most luxurious spot in the US for a vacation by Wander with an 8.04 out of 10 score. Wander used Michelin Guide restaurants, golf courses, spas, accommodations, and luxury yacht marinas to determine the scores. But Florida also has so much to offer outdoor enthusiasts, and we'd like to share some of our favorite spots to create unforgettable experiences in this beautiful state. From luxurious glamping in the most adventurous ranch or a prairie preserve, to staying at an eco-lodge, Florida offers so much fun outdoors that it might just beat that five-star resort you've been eyeing.
For instance, take a look at booking a stay at the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo. This quirky spot provides a unique glamping experience at a dude ranch. If you love the rodeo or have ever dreamed of camping in a covered wagon or teepee, this place has you covered. Your enjoyment of Florida's great outdoors will come with the opportunity to watch bull riding, barrel racing, and horseback riding. To add to the luxury of this vacation destination, you can enjoy a river cruise, a full-service marina, tennis courts, and time in the pool. It also offers fun for the whole family with a water park, petting farm, and airboat rides.
Try out eco-lodging in the Everglades
If the rodeo isn't your thing, consider a trip to the Everglades and stay at Flamingo Lodge, an eco-resort that is as unique as it sounds. Located at the southern tip of Florida's Everglades National Park, it consists of elevated repurposed shipping containers that were brought in to replace the aged cinderblock motel that was destroyed during Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma. If a lodge with a water view isn't adventurous enough for you, Flamingo also offers stays in houseboats, summer and winter glamping tents, and a campground.
When it comes to activities during your luxurious stay, you can add boat tours, kayaking, and biking to your itinerary. For a boat tour, you can choose between seeing Florida Bay or the Everglades backcountry (but why not both?). Do keep in mind that the backcountry tour is open year-round, while the bay tour is only open from November 1 to April 12. You can also dine at the Flamingo Restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so there's no reason to leave the lodge area. Just don't forget about the creatures to be aware of when visiting the Everglades.
Stay at a prairie preserve in Florida
Perhaps you'd like to experience Timberline Glamping at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve. This destination offers a rustic take on luxury glamping spots. While you will be staying in a tent, it includes most of the same amenities you'd find in a hotel room, including a ceiling fan, coffee maker, mini fridge, and electrical outlets. However, you also get the basic camping experience with hammocks, a wood fire ring, camp chairs, and a picnic table. There are some unique extras you can add to your stay as well, including a telescope for stargazing, a gourmet s'mores kit, and games to make the stay fun for the whole family.
While you might not want to leave your tent or the beautiful nature that you can experience right from your campsite, there are some other fun things to do in the outdoors when you're camping in the area. Enjoy freshwater fishing, airboat rides, and see even more of the wildlife in this area, or visiting the Sebring International Raceway to see some cars take to the track.