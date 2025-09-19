Why Florida Is A Great Destination For A Luxury Outdoor Adventure

Florida was named the most luxurious spot in the US for a vacation by Wander with an 8.04 out of 10 score. Wander used Michelin Guide restaurants, golf courses, spas, accommodations, and luxury yacht marinas to determine the scores. But Florida also has so much to offer outdoor enthusiasts, and we'd like to share some of our favorite spots to create unforgettable experiences in this beautiful state. From luxurious glamping in the most adventurous ranch or a prairie preserve, to staying at an eco-lodge, Florida offers so much fun outdoors that it might just beat that five-star resort you've been eyeing.

For instance, take a look at booking a stay at the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo. This quirky spot provides a unique glamping experience at a dude ranch. If you love the rodeo or have ever dreamed of camping in a covered wagon or teepee, this place has you covered. Your enjoyment of Florida's great outdoors will come with the opportunity to watch bull riding, barrel racing, and horseback riding. To add to the luxury of this vacation destination, you can enjoy a river cruise, a full-service marina, tennis courts, and time in the pool. It also offers fun for the whole family with a water park, petting farm, and airboat rides.