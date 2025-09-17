How To Turn A Thrifted Washbowl Into A Simple Birdbath

This beginner-friendly birdbath is so simple, you can complete it in just a few steps. Start out by thoroughly cleaning your washbowl, especially if it's been used previously. Just like with other birdbaths, you can clean your bowl with a diluted bleach or vinegar solution (depending on the material) for a deep clean that will remove any lingering grime. This helps give your birdbath a head start in cleanliness. After you've completed this project, it's essential to create a birdbath cleaning routine to keep your water sparkling for your backyard birds. Since this birdbath is small and has no moving water, it's best to dump and refresh it regularly.

Next, find the right spot for your DIY birdbath in your garden. You can use it as a ground-level water feature or elevate it with a chair, like in this DIY birdbath using an old metal chair. If you already have flowers planted, such as fragrant ground cover that helps attract birds, then you may choose to place your birdbath there for a comprehensive approach to bringing more birds to your yard. Wherever you place it, choose the location before filling it with rocks and water. This is because the bowl will be lighter and easier to move before it's full.

Lastly, add in a mixture of large rocks and pebbles. Birds prefer shallow water, usually less than two inches deep. As a result, if your chosen washbowl is deeper than this, rocks and pebbles help reduce depth while also providing a natural surface birds can easily perch on. After adding the rocks, fill the bowl with water and enjoy your new birdbath.