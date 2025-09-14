Why Your Mosquito Repelling Plants Are Not Working And What You Can Do

Mosquitos are annoying and potentially dangerous, as they can spread certain diseases. When you're camping, you can pack a strong-smelling insect repellent, but that might seem extreme if you just want to enjoy your backyard. Many gardeners choose to fill their gardens with mosquito-repelling plants instead. If you've planted herbs like lavender or wildflowers like yarrow to repel insects but are still getting bitten, there's a simple explanation.

It isn't the scent of the flowers or leaves that repels mosquitos, but rather chemical compounds in the oil inside them. These compounds make the plants unappealing for bugs to bite, but they won't help you unless they're on your skin. Getting a high enough concentration of the oil can also be challenging, and the variability means that the protection may not be as strong or long-lasting as you need it to be. Basically, those flowers on their own aren't going to keep mosquitoes at bay.

However, those mosquito-repelling plants may still be benefiting your yard in other ways! Some of the herbs and flowers most commonly grown to keep pests away are attractive to pollinators that will happily make a meal out of your pest problem. For example, yarrow attracts dragonflies, which eat mosquitos. To get the most out of your mosquito-repelling garden, make sure to use plants that attract these beneficial critters.