The Sun-Loving Plant That May Be The Answer To Your Yard's Snake Problem

While most of your yard's slithering visitors aren't threats, there are some dangerous snakes you should definitely avoid while exploring the great outdoors. If you'd like to prevent snake encounters — even harmless ones — you might want to try safe and natural ways to deter these creatures. Landscaping is one possible tool for keeping snake populations low while fighting soil erosion and other problems your yard might be facing. Though there aren't many scientific studies about plants' snake-deterring abilities, the golden barrel cactus (Echinocactus grusonii) could possibly do just that if you give it lots of sun and grow it where temperatures stay above 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

In fairness, don't let your expectations get too high. Speaking with Southern Living, Sean Foley — the curator of herpetology at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina — explained, "Spiky plants like some hollies and cacti may deter a snake, but probably not a motivated one." Still, every line of defense helps, right? With that in mind, the golden barrel cactus doesn't grow fast, but its lifespan is long, often about 30 years. A native of Mexico's Chihuahuan desert, this succulent may take 20 years to reach a mature height of around 3 feet and a width of 5 feet.

The bigger a golden barrel gets, the more snake deterrence it theoretically offers. Assuming the snake isn't determined to climb one, the reptile will probably avoid large specimens, which have the most copious amounts of prickly yellow spines. Supersized golden barrels could look imposing to snakes, acting as spiky walls of discomfort. Some gardeners plant golden barrels near fountains, houses, and other structures they'd like to shield from snakes. These plants could even be used as borders, creating prickly "fences" that many plant-eating creatures are also unwilling to chew.