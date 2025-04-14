Keep Your Distance From This Extremely Dangerous Snake While Visiting Texas
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a number of dangerous creatures to beware of when adventuring in Texas. Included on that lengthy list is a handful of dangerous types of snakes. The Lone Star State is actually heavily populated with all sorts of snakes. Well more than 100 varieties live here, but the four venomous species to look out for are coral snakes and a trifecta of pit vipers — copperheads, rattlesnakes, and water moccasins. While rattlesnakes tend to get the majority of attention, water moccasins are an extremely dangerous — and very common — snake you should keep your distance from while visiting Texas.
Given the number and variety of snakes found in Texas, it should be no surprise the state records a rather high annual rate of snakebite incidents. Typically, Texas is among the states with the most snakebites. Up to half of those are the result of encounters with venomous snakes, including water moccasins. Although moccasins are often thought to be aggressive, snake experts assert this is a defensive behavior. However, given that oftentimes they are not seen until their personal space has been infringed upon, many moccasins appear ready to bite once they are spotted. Most often they are showing the white inside of their mouth, the origin of their cottonmouth nickname, as a warning. But, they will indeed strike.
Luckily, the vast majority of those bites are non-fatal, as only a couple of people die from venomous snakebites in Texas each year. However, even those who survive such an encounter can face serious, and in some instances, long-term symptoms. In addition to swelling, fever, dizziness, and nausea, victims of venomous snakebites can experience hemorrhaging, muscle loss, and paralysis. Components of the snake venom can also prevent blood clotting.
How to identify and avoid water moccasins
In order to avoid water moccasins, it is important to know a bit about them and how to identify them. For starters, as their name implies, water moccasins are prone to be found around or in water. They are semi-aquatic, living in various watery terrain, including rivers, lakes, ponds, bayous, swamps, wetlands, and even residential ditches. They can be up to 4 feet long, with thick bodies covered in pronounced scales. They have a triangular head and slitted-pupil cat eyes – sure signs a snake is venomous. However, they appear in a wide range of colors, including various hues of brown, black, or olive and may or may not have banded markings.
Moccasins tend to be mistaken for the sometimes aggressive, yet harmless water snake. Both snakes inhabit the same areas and are similar in size and coloration. Water snakes have an elongated, semi-triangular shaped head. Their head shape is not near as drastic as a water moccasin's skull, water snakes will attempt to flatten their heads to mimic moccasins in appearance if threatened, adding to the confusion. Given water snakes aren't shy about striking out against perceived threats, it's best to leave both species be even if you think you've made a positive ID.
Most water moccasin encounters take place during the warmer weather periods of the year. This is because the snakes are active, as they tend to become dormant and even hibernate during cold periods, and more people are spending more time near water. If you plan to adventure where water moccasins are known to be prevalent, it's a good idea to wear protection such as ForEverlast Snake Guard Leggings, as moccasins are known to spend a lot of time in hard-to-see spots, such as against fallen logs or in thick briars.