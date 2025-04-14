Keep Your Distance From This Extremely Dangerous Snake While Visiting Texas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a number of dangerous creatures to beware of when adventuring in Texas. Included on that lengthy list is a handful of dangerous types of snakes. The Lone Star State is actually heavily populated with all sorts of snakes. Well more than 100 varieties live here, but the four venomous species to look out for are coral snakes and a trifecta of pit vipers — copperheads, rattlesnakes, and water moccasins. While rattlesnakes tend to get the majority of attention, water moccasins are an extremely dangerous — and very common — snake you should keep your distance from while visiting Texas.

Given the number and variety of snakes found in Texas, it should be no surprise the state records a rather high annual rate of snakebite incidents. Typically, Texas is among the states with the most snakebites. Up to half of those are the result of encounters with venomous snakes, including water moccasins. Although moccasins are often thought to be aggressive, snake experts assert this is a defensive behavior. However, given that oftentimes they are not seen until their personal space has been infringed upon, many moccasins appear ready to bite once they are spotted. Most often they are showing the white inside of their mouth, the origin of their cottonmouth nickname, as a warning. But, they will indeed strike.

Luckily, the vast majority of those bites are non-fatal, as only a couple of people die from venomous snakebites in Texas each year. However, even those who survive such an encounter can face serious, and in some instances, long-term symptoms. In addition to swelling, fever, dizziness, and nausea, victims of venomous snakebites can experience hemorrhaging, muscle loss, and paralysis. Components of the snake venom can also prevent blood clotting.