Why You May Want To Skip Out On The DIY Marble Fence Trend
A wooden fence is one of those structures that's usually more functional than fun, especially as it fades and wears a bit over the years. Jazzing it up a bit is one way to make it look less boring without performing an entire fence makeover, and the internet is awash with ideas on how to accomplish simple DIY fence upgrades. One trend includes inserting colorful marbles into any small holes in the fence, creating random pops of color across the fence surface. While it may look cute, creative, and a little quirky ... it's also potentially dangerous.
If you've ever performed the childhood science experiment that uses a magnifying glass to ignite a leaf or small piece of paper, you get the gist. The magnifying glass focuses the sun's rays to one concentrated area of light, creating intense levels of light and heat at that focal point beyond the lens. If a flammable material sits within that focal point, it can go up in flames in practically no time.
While marbles in a fence are not exactly glass lenses, they have the potential to concentrate sunlight for a similar effect, creating a fire hazard. Bright sunlight shining through curved glass items could cause fires. A glass paperweight can ignite paper on a desk; other glass items, such as flower vases and even a Nutella jar on a windowsill, have been responsible for fires as well. Even a garden mirror mistake could prove deadly if it sets something ablaze. So, this DIY is best avoided in favor of other colorful alternatives.
How to safely create pops of color on your fence
If the fence you'd like to decorate sits in full sun for any portion of the day, it's best not to add translucent marbles or even curved glass beads. Any curved glass item that allows a bright point of light to shine through the other side could be problematic and may ignite dried plant matter, dry fence wood, furniture, or even materials on the neighbor's side of the fence. It's just not worth the risk.
To get a similar look without the potential risk of fire, use these brightly colored materials in the shady parts of your yard, rather than in the sunniest spots along your fence. If they're in the shade, they can't focus or reflect light in ways that a mirror or magnifying glass can. Wondering if you can use flat pieces of glass in the fence instead? While convex glass shapes, such as marbles, are more likely to focus and concentrate light, even flat translucent glass isn't without some level of risk when bright sunshine comes into play.
Another way to add a spot of color to the fence without upping the risk of flames is a clever fence DIY for extra shade that uses umbrellas, which adds shade in much-needed areas of the garden, patio, or yard along the fence line. Even with gaps between fence slats, it's possible to create any theme you like to create a lovely oasis in your own yard. For an even more playful decor trend that gives your patio a unique and personalized look, consider adding a mural to the fence. Paint a tropical beach paradise, a tiki theme, your favorite flowers, or even a mural of a pollinator garden. Use exterior paints on the fence, as these are more resistant to the elements than indoor paints.