Why You May Want To Skip Out On The DIY Marble Fence Trend

A wooden fence is one of those structures that's usually more functional than fun, especially as it fades and wears a bit over the years. Jazzing it up a bit is one way to make it look less boring without performing an entire fence makeover, and the internet is awash with ideas on how to accomplish simple DIY fence upgrades. One trend includes inserting colorful marbles into any small holes in the fence, creating random pops of color across the fence surface. While it may look cute, creative, and a little quirky ... it's also potentially dangerous.

If you've ever performed the childhood science experiment that uses a magnifying glass to ignite a leaf or small piece of paper, you get the gist. The magnifying glass focuses the sun's rays to one concentrated area of light, creating intense levels of light and heat at that focal point beyond the lens. If a flammable material sits within that focal point, it can go up in flames in practically no time.

While marbles in a fence are not exactly glass lenses, they have the potential to concentrate sunlight for a similar effect, creating a fire hazard. Bright sunlight shining through curved glass items could cause fires. A glass paperweight can ignite paper on a desk; other glass items, such as flower vases and even a Nutella jar on a windowsill, have been responsible for fires as well. Even a garden mirror mistake could prove deadly if it sets something ablaze. So, this DIY is best avoided in favor of other colorful alternatives.