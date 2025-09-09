The Unexpected Kitchen Staple That'll Help Your Leafy Green Vegetables Thrive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some of the best tools and tinctures for your garden may be in your kitchen, serving other purposes. Kitchen tongs make transplanting seedlings easier, for instance, and vinegar encourages some types of plant seeds to germinate. The paper plates left over from your birthday party can even help your vegetable garden flourish. In addition to keeping leafy greens clean, these flexible discs can be used as collars that make plants stand tall and sheet mulch that regulates soil moisture. Perhaps best of all, they do it at almost no cost.

Paper plates are designed for food contact, so they're generally considered safe for use in veggie gardens. Plus, you can feed them to earthworms by burying them in the soil at the end of the growing season, along with other paperboard products that are free of glue, glitter, and glossy coatings . That said, their best uses are largely above ground. Paper plates are especially helpful when growing leafy green vegetables in containers. That's because their sizes and shapes tend to match those of many plant pot openings.

A round paper plate that's 9 or 10 inches in diameter is just right for covering the soil surrounding a plant in a round, 10-inch pot. Simply cut a hole in the center of a plate and slide a potted plant's leaves through it to create a small-scale version of sheet mulching. Like other types of mulch, sheet mulch insulates plant roots, discourages weed growth, and helps retain moisture in the soil beneath it. Even if you've growing vegetable plants in the ground, surrounding their bases with paper plates can help control weeds and provide structural support.