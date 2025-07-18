Repurpose Your Old Tongs To Make Transplanting Plants Even Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Transferring seedlings from tiny pots to long-term homes in your garden requires some TLC. For example, hardening off seedlings before moving them outdoors boosts their chance of success. So does removing them from their pots as gently as possible because young plants whose roots get damaged during their big move experience transplant shock.

If some roots break during the moving process, a plant may shut down when it experiences the relentless sunshine, wind, and other challenges that come with outdoor living. This shock often presents as wilting, and some plants never recover. Those that pull through spend time recovering from this overwhelming period of their lives, and until they've regained their strength, they're unlikely to grow vigorously. Though root injuries aren't the only cause of transplant shock, they're a factor you can control to some extent. One way to protect plants' roots during transplanting is easing them out of their containers with tongs. Products such as Uyeesi stainless steel seedling transplant tongs are designed for this very purpose, but you can get also good results with broken kitchen tongs.

Squeezing a plastic pot and turning it upside down will probably dislodge the seedling inside, but roots and foliage are likely to suffer in the process. Broken tongs can prevent you from flipping the pot in this way, risking a situation where the plant and soil slide out faster than expected, landing on the ground or breaking as you scramble to catch them. Tongs with a busted joint can slip into the slim gap between the soil and the sides of the pot, allowing you to carefully grab the plant and lift it out of its old home.